Highlights Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are both interested in signing young midfielder Arthur Vermeeren from Royal Antwerp, and a bidding war may ensue.

Vermeeren has shown great potential and has already made an impact at a high level, attracting attention from several top clubs.

Tottenham could secure Vermeeren's signature for around £20m, which would be a statement signing for the club and a bargain considering his talent.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on their potential pursuit to GIVEMESPORT, suggesting that they could face competition from north London rivals Arsenal.

The young star has burst onto the scene this season, playing regularly for the Belgian outfit in both the Champions League and domestically. If he becomes available during the January transfer window, then he's likely to attract plenty of interest considering some of the performances he's produced.

At 18 years old, Vermeeren has plenty of potential but has also shown this season that he's capable of playing at a high level. The young midfielder could make an immediate impact at Hotspur Way, while also being a signing for the future. If Spurs can win the race to secure his signature in the winter window, then it will be a huge statement from Ange Postecoglou's side.

Spurs face competition for Vermeeren

It's understood that Tottenham are one of the sides considering a move for Vermeeren during the January transfer window. The north London outfit are hoping to prise the youngster away from Royal Antwerp, while they will also allow Vermeeren to remain with the Belgian Pro League side until the end of the season on loan.

How Arthur Vermeeren compares to Tottenham's midfielders this season (per 90 minutes) League appearances Tackles Interceptions Key passes Arthur Vermeeren 20 1.8 1.2 1.2 Pape Sarr 16 (2) 1.2 0.7 0.8 Yves Bissouma 15 3.3 1.3 0.4 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 4 (15) 0.8 0.5 0.2 Statistics according to WhoScored (correct as of 01/01/2024)

However, Tottenham aren't the only Premier League side who are monitoring the progress of Vermeeren, with journalist Jones revealing in his GIVEMESPORT column that Arsenal could make a move for him before the deadline at the end of the month. The 18-year-old has been compared to Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta by former Gunners winger Marc Overmars and has been tipped to have a bright future in the game. In 2023, Vermeeren covered more distance than any other player in Belgium's top flight, showing that he's willing to put the hard yards in, while he's also more than capable with the ball at his feet.

Reports in Vermeeren's home country have also claimed that Manchester United are leading contenders to prise him away from Royal Antwerp, with Barcelona and Juventus also keen. It's set to be a competitive race to secure his signature, whether that be this month or the summer transfer window.

Dean Jones verdict - Vermeeren would be a 'great signing'

Jones has suggested that Vermeeren would be a great signing for Spurs, but they will have to face competition from Arsenal to secure his signature. The journalist adds that he could cost in the region of £20m, which may turn out to be a bargain, with the respected reporter claiming that he's already got Champions League pedigree. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I think Vermeeren is a really good player to be looking at. I'm sure Spurs will know that there's been other Premier League clubs looking at him including Arsenal. If you're going to be challenging these teams then you want to be in for the same level of player as them and Vermeeren is available for a reasonably reasonably cheap rate as well. You'll get him for about £20m from what I understand. He's a really good player. He's so young but already has that Champions League pedigree about him. He is wise beyond his years. Genuinely so good in the centre of the park. He would be a great signing for Tottenham."

Tottenham pushing for centre-back signing

Back in December, Postecoglou admitted that he was hoping to bring in a new centre-back during the January transfer window. It appears that the north London club have wasted no time and could look to add another body before they play their next Premier League fixture.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Spurs have already agreed personal terms with Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin on a long-term contract. The two teams are now in negotiations over a fee, with Genoa wanting around £26m and Spurs hoping to pay in the region of £22m.