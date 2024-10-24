Tottenham Hotspur will return to Europa League action when they host Eredivisie outfit AZ Alkmaar at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night, looking to continue their fine form.

The Lilywhites made it six wins in their last seven games with a dominant 4-1 win over West Ham United at the weekend in the Premier League, while Ange Postecoglou's side have also won both of their games in the Europa League Qarabag and Ferencvaros. Alkmaar on the other hand suffered defeat to Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven this past weekend, while they have won one and lost one of their two Europa League fixtures against Elfsborg and Athletic Club respectively.

With a busy schedule ahead in the coming weeks both sides may look to freshen their team up for the clash, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect both sides to line up.

Tottenham Team News

Son and Spence miss training

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

It was positive news at the weekend when Heung-Min Son returned to the starting lineup following a hamstring injury and netted in the 4-1 win, but the skipper has missed training on Wednesday and is now a doubt for the game with the manager unlikely to risk him.

Defender Djed Spence also missed training and is unlikely to be available, but the squad were boosted by news that winger Wilson Odobert has returned to training - although this game is likely to come too soon for the former Burnley star to start.

Richarlison is pushing for a start after recovering from his own injury problems, while youngsters Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall will be hoping to get some valuable game time following their £40m summer transfers.

Tottenham Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date Heung-Min Son Unknown October 2024 Djed Spence Groin October 2024 Wilson Odobert Hamstring November 2024

Speaking in his pre-game press conference, Postecoglou issued an update on the fitness of his squad ahead of the match.

"Sonny was a bit sore after the weekend, but he was never going to be involved anyway. We'll leave him out, and we'll see how he is from there."

Tottenham Predicted XI

Bergvall and Gray to start

Tottenham Predicted XI: Forster; Gray, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Davies; Sarr, Bissouma; Johnson, Bergvall, Werner; Richarlison

Tottenham Predicted Substitutes: Vicario (GK), Austin (GK), Dorrington (DEF), Romero (DEF), Porro (DEF), Udogie (DEF), Bentancur (MID), Maddison (MID), Kulusevski (MID), Solanke (FWD), Lankshear (FWD), Moore (FWD).

With a busy schedule ahead, Postecoglou will surely use this as a way to get minutes in the legs of some fringe players while also giving some of his key players a rest. £60m striker Richarlison is pushing for a start which should allow Dominic Solanke a rest, while Pape Mate Sarr shone off the bench against West Ham and may have earned himself a start in midfield.

Radu Dragusin returns from suspension in the last European fixture and should start again, while Fraser Forster may get the nod between the sticks.

AZ Alkmaar Team News

Troy Parrott returns to Spurs

Alkmaar have had a mixed season so far domestically and are dealing with several injury issues coming into this game. Netherlands international Bruno Martins-Indi is set to miss the clash alongside Wouter Goes, Lewis Schouten, Mexx Merdink and Lequincio Zeefuik.

Sem Westerveld also has a knee injury while striker Ibrahim Sadiq picked up an injury on international duty with Ghana and missed the weekend defeat to PSV, but he will be assessed ahead of this game. Left-back David Moller Wolfe was sent off at the weekend but will be available for the game as the suspension is just for domestic fixtures.

AZ Alkmaar Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date Bruno Martins-Indi Unknown Unknown Mexx Merdink Unknown Unknown Wouter Goes Unknown Unknown Lewis Schouten Unknown Unknown Lequincio Zeefuik Unknown Unknown Sem Westerveld Knee November 2024 Ibrahim Sadiq Muscle October 2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Dutch coach shared an update on the squad he will have available to him for the game.

xxxx

AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI

Parrott to start

AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI: Owusu-Oduro; Maikuma, Penetra, Dekker, Wolfe; Clasie, Mijnans, Koopmeiners; Buurmeester, Parrott, Van Bommel.

AZ Alkmaar Predicted Substitutes: Zoet (GK), Verhulst (GK), Kasius (DEF), De Wit (DEF), Belic (MID), Poku (FWD), Addai (FWD), Lahdo (FWD)

With a host of injury issues to contend with, Maarten Martens is likely to go with a team largely unchanged from the last European outing before the international break.

Former Spurs striker Troy Parrott should continue as the number nine, while Ruben Van Bommel should also continue on the wing, while Maxim Dekker should continue in central defence in place of the injured Martins-Indi.