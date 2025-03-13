Tottenham and AZ Alkmaar will go head-to-head in the second leg of their Europa League last 16 tie at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night, with the Lilywhite desperate to keep their hopes of silverware alive.

Ange Postecoglou's side suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat in the first leg in the Netherlands, before coming from 2-0 down to earn a vital point against Bournemouth in the Premier League this past weekend. Maarten Marten's side on the other hand had a free weekend and haven't played since their first-leg victory.

Both managers have some injury issues to deal with and decisions to make, so this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to line up.

Tottenham Team News

Danso joins injury list

The Lilywhites have been dealt a fresh injury blow after Kevin Danso picked up a hamstring injury in the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, and now looks set to miss this game.

But Postecoglou was able to welcome Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven and Dominic Solanke back after injuries and all three could come into the side now as a result. Rodrigo Bentancur is suspended after being booked in the first leg.

Tottenham Injuries and Suspensions

Player

Injury

Potential Return Date

Timo Werner

Ineligible

09/03/2025

Antonin Kinsky

Ineligible

09/03/2025

Fraser Forster

Ineligible

09/03/2025

Sergio Reguilon

Ineligible

09/03/2025

Rodrigo Bentancur

Suspended

13/03/2025

Ben Davies

Other

13/03/2025

Kevin Danso

Hamstring

02/04/2025

Richarlison

Calf

02/04/2025

Dejan Kulusevski

Foot

02/04/2025

Radu Dragusin

Knee

06/12/2025

Postecoglou Drops Team News Update

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Postecoglou shared an update on his squad.

"Kevin got a hamstring injury in the last game so he's out. It's hard to say at the moment [how long he'll be out for]. He felt it right at the end of the game so we'll see.

"We have the international break which helps us and Kevin looks after himself, he's a pretty good athlete, so we'll give him every chance to get back. We'll have to let it settle down a bit before we get some clarity but he'll be pushing.

"Ben (Davies) is back."

Tottenham Predicted XI

Bentancur suspended

  • Tottenham Predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Maddison, Sarr, Bergvall; Johnson, Solanke, Son.
  • Tottenham Predicted Substitutes: Austin (GK), Whiteman (GK), Gray (DEF), Spence (DEF), Bissouma (MID), Odobert (FWD), Scarlett (FWD), Moore (FWD), Tel (FWD).

Romero and Van de Ven both returned to action at the weekend and could start together as Spurs chase a victory, with Destiny Udogie coming in at left-back too. In midfield Bentancur is suspended which should allow James Maddison to return, while Son should start over £80,000-a-week loanee Mathys Tel in attack.

AZ Alkmaar Team News

Van Bommel doubtful

AZ Alkmaar are will welcome back Meerdink from injury after he missed the first-leg, but Ro-Zangelo Daal has not travelled as his partner is about to give birth.

Sven Mijnans is the closest to a return, but he hasn't travelled with the squad, while Mayckel Lahdo hasn't recovered from the foot injury he suffered in that game. Kasius is also not match fit and remains in the Netherlands.

AZ Alkmaar Injuries and Suspensions

Player

Injury

Potential Return Date

Sem Westerveld

Knee

01/06/2025

Ruben van Bommel

Unknown

01/04/2025

Jayden Addai

Ankle

01/05/2025

Sven Mijnans

Unknown

Unknown

Mayckel Lahdo

Foot

Unknown

Ro-Zangel Daal

Other

Unknown

Denso Kasius

Other

Unknown

Martens Drops Team News Update

Maartens shared an update on his squad ahead of the game.

AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI

Parrott to start

  • AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI: Owusu-Oduro; Maikuma, Goes, Penetra, Wolfe; Koopmeiners, Clasie; Poku, Buurmeester, Van Dujin; Parrott.
  • AZ Alkmaar Predicted Substitutes: Verhulst (GK), Zoet (GK), Dijkstra (DEF), Martins-Indi (DEF), Dekker (DEF), De Wit (DEF), Smit (MID), Belic (MID), Meerdink (FWD), Bouziane (FWD), Sadiq (FWD).

The Eredivisie side are unlikely to make sweeping changes to the side that picked up victory just a week ago, meaning former Spurs academy star Troy Parrott should continue to lead the line in attack.

