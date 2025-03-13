Tottenham and AZ Alkmaar will go head-to-head in the second leg of their Europa League last 16 tie at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night, with the Lilywhite desperate to keep their hopes of silverware alive.

Ange Postecoglou's side suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat in the first leg in the Netherlands, before coming from 2-0 down to earn a vital point against Bournemouth in the Premier League this past weekend. Maarten Marten's side on the other hand had a free weekend and haven't played since their first-leg victory.

Both managers have some injury issues to deal with and decisions to make, so this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to line up.

Tottenham Team News

Danso joins injury list

The Lilywhites have been dealt a fresh injury blow after Kevin Danso picked up a hamstring injury in the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, and now looks set to miss this game.

But Postecoglou was able to welcome Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven and Dominic Solanke back after injuries and all three could come into the side now as a result. Rodrigo Bentancur is suspended after being booked in the first leg.

Tottenham Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Timo Werner Ineligible 09/03/2025 Antonin Kinsky Ineligible 09/03/2025 Fraser Forster Ineligible 09/03/2025 Sergio Reguilon Ineligible 09/03/2025 Rodrigo Bentancur Suspended 13/03/2025 Ben Davies Other 13/03/2025 Kevin Danso Hamstring 02/04/2025 Richarlison Calf 02/04/2025 Dejan Kulusevski Foot 02/04/2025 Radu Dragusin Knee 06/12/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Postecoglou shared an update on his squad.

"Kevin got a hamstring injury in the last game so he's out. It's hard to say at the moment [how long he'll be out for]. He felt it right at the end of the game so we'll see. "We have the international break which helps us and Kevin looks after himself, he's a pretty good athlete, so we'll give him every chance to get back. We'll have to let it settle down a bit before we get some clarity but he'll be pushing. "Ben (Davies) is back."

Tottenham Predicted XI

Bentancur suspended

Tottenham Predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Maddison, Sarr, Bergvall; Johnson, Solanke, Son.

Tottenham Predicted Substitutes: Austin (GK), Whiteman (GK), Gray (DEF), Spence (DEF), Bissouma (MID), Odobert (FWD), Scarlett (FWD), Moore (FWD), Tel (FWD).

Romero and Van de Ven both returned to action at the weekend and could start together as Spurs chase a victory, with Destiny Udogie coming in at left-back too. In midfield Bentancur is suspended which should allow James Maddison to return, while Son should start over £80,000-a-week loanee Mathys Tel in attack.

Related Paul O Keefe Shares Tottenham Injury Update on Kevin Danso The 26-year-old is set to miss Tottenham's crucial Europa League clash with AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.

AZ Alkmaar Team News

Van Bommel doubtful

AZ Alkmaar are will welcome back Meerdink from injury after he missed the first-leg, but Ro-Zangelo Daal has not travelled as his partner is about to give birth.

Sven Mijnans is the closest to a return, but he hasn't travelled with the squad, while Mayckel Lahdo hasn't recovered from the foot injury he suffered in that game. Kasius is also not match fit and remains in the Netherlands.

AZ Alkmaar Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Sem Westerveld Knee 01/06/2025 Ruben van Bommel Unknown 01/04/2025 Jayden Addai Ankle 01/05/2025 Sven Mijnans Unknown Unknown Mayckel Lahdo Foot Unknown Ro-Zangel Daal Other Unknown Denso Kasius Other Unknown

Maartens shared an update on his squad ahead of the game.

AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI

Parrott to start

AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI: Owusu-Oduro; Maikuma, Goes, Penetra, Wolfe; Koopmeiners, Clasie; Poku, Buurmeester, Van Dujin; Parrott.

AZ Alkmaar Predicted Substitutes: Verhulst (GK), Zoet (GK), Dijkstra (DEF), Martins-Indi (DEF), Dekker (DEF), De Wit (DEF), Smit (MID), Belic (MID), Meerdink (FWD), Bouziane (FWD), Sadiq (FWD).

The Eredivisie side are unlikely to make sweeping changes to the side that picked up victory just a week ago, meaning former Spurs academy star Troy Parrott should continue to lead the line in attack.