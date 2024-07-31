Highlights Tottenham lead the chase for Juventus's Chiesa, valued at £21m.

Chiesa has battled back from an ACL injury in 2022 and enters the final year of his Juventus contract.

Previous relationships with Kulusevski and Bentancur could benefit Spurs and Postecoglou.

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to kick on under Ange Postecoglou after a promising first season in charge of the north London club. The Australian guided Spurs to a fifth place finish, just missing out on Champions League qualification. Spurs are now looking to strengthen their squad in key areas and have reportedly made a move for Juventus winger and European Championship winner, Federico Chiesa.

The Italian has just entered into the final year of his £150k-a-week deal with the Old Lady, and the club are reportedly willing to listen to offers as low as £21m for the dynamic winger, to avoid the possibility of losing him for free when the season is out.

Leading the pack of clubs showing an interest in the 26-year-old is Tottenham, who view Chiesa as a cheaper option than Englishman Eberechi Eze, and his signature may prove to be one of the bargains of the summer, if the Italian can hit top gear in North London.

'Amazing' Chiesa Could Make Huge Impact

Italian could first Spurs back into the top four

Injuries played a massive part of Italy international Chiesa's 2022-23 campaign, only making six league starts for Juventus. The winger suffered an ACL which forced him out of the majority 2022. In the 23/24 campaign, however, he managed to return to something approaching his best form, scoring nine goals and adding two assists in 25 league starts to help Juve get back into the Champions League after a one-year absence.

Giorgio Chiellini, who brought the curtain down on his own fantastic career at the age of 39 last season, believes the Azzurri attacker could potentially be a huge asset to any top team in Europe, highlighting his agility and energy within the Juventus side, and his importance to Juventus when at top form.

Speaking to Stats Perform last season, the former defender said:

"Chiesa is a player that could play in every big team in Europe. He could face you 10 times and beat you nine of 10 times! He can go right and left, his pace is amazing. He's fantastic for that type of job. He's not the type of player that links the team, like a number 10, not a player that likes to have the ball and connect passes with team-mates, but one against one, he's unstoppable."

Chiesa may represent fantastic value for Tottenham, partly as well due to his existing previous working relationship in Turin with Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur, who both currently turn out for Ange Postecoglou's side. The Italian would join attacking ranks that feature the likes of Kulusevski, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson and Son Heung-min, and would add another layer of depth, versatility and blistering talent.

Though his injury struggles lodged against some of his more formative years between 2021 and 2023, his star began to shine brightly once again for Juventus last season, and many will not soon forget his Euro's run in 2021, with his dazzling displays on the attacking flanks being a huge catalyst to Italy's success.

Federico Chiesa's Juventus Career Year joined 2020 Appearances 131 Goals 32 Assists 23 Trophies 3

Tottenham 'Ahead of Rivals' to Land Italian

Spurs could offer the Italian a route out of Turin

The likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea have all expressed an interest in Chiesa, as his time in Turin seems to have drawn to a close. He has entered into the last year of his contract, and Juventus appear willing to cash in on the low side of the Italian's true value, so as not to run the risk of losing the attacker for free.

However, it is Tottenham who are ahead of the pack, as it stands, in the mini-race to bring Chiesa aboard to a new side, GIVEMESPORT sources exclusively revealed. Having already secured the services of Werner and young talents Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall, Postecoglou is set to continue his purchases amidst the hunt to transform Tottenham into real contenders.

Our sources indicated to us that Chiesa is viewed as a cheaper alternative to other targets Eze and Pedro Neto, whilst not sacrificing quality for the position. New Juventus boss Thiago Motta has indicated his lack of willingness to work with players who are not fully committed to the project he wishes to build, and as such is willing to listen to bids as low as £21m.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.