Tottenham Hotspur are set to snub Luis Enrique in favour of a move for Ange Postecoglou instead, journalist Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Postecoglou is now tipped as the favourite to take over at Hotspur Way, with Jones claiming Daniel Levy views the Celtic boss as the 'better fit'.

Tottenham Hotspur manager news - Ange Postecoglou

According to a report by The Athletic, Tottenham are on the verge of appointing Greek-Australian manager Postecoglou as their new boss.

It's suggested Postecoglou, who wrapped up a historic treble for Celtic on Saturday, is now expected to speak with Spurs ahead of being appointed their next manager.

It comes after a turbulent search for Antonio Conte's replacement, with Julian Nagelsman, Xabi Alonso and Arne Slot all tipped to take over at some point.

Along with former Barcelona chief Luis Enrique, who had reportedly been interested in taking over from Conte at Tottenham.

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Spaniard was open to the role, but it appears the north London outfit have prioritised Postecoglou instead.

What has Dean Jones said about Postecoglou to Tottenham?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones said: "One of the reasons Spurs see Postecoglou as a better fit right now than Luis Enrique is the makeup of the squad. This is not about who they think is necessarily the best of the two, it is about who can make the biggest impression on this particular squad and change the club’s profile in the shortest time.

"The current players do not work in a Luis Enrique style as easily as they could for Postecoglou, I have been told about this a few times from different contacts. If you are going to bring in Luis Enrique then you have to pour a lot of money in and accept it may take time to overhaul the playing staff, but I get the impression they have more belief in what Ange could do next season.

"I personally think he’s a risky appointment but we shall see what this week holds, because he will have his own concerns and questions.”

What will Postecoglou bring to Tottenham?

Experience, plenty of it. While he may have only been managing in Europe for two seasons, Postecoglou has experienced plenty in the game and will bring a touch of class to the Spurs dugout.

A winner of seven league titles across his time as a coach, the current Celtic boss has taken charge of 306 career matches as a manager, indicating he'll arrive in north London with a wealth of background knowledge.

Known to adopt an expansive 4-3-3 style with the sides he has managed, Spurs fans can expect the 57-year-old to set his sides up with plenty of attacking flair.

Just this season Postecoglou's Celtic team broke the peacetime record for the most goals scored in a single Scottish Premiership season, notching up an impressive 114 league strikes (Flashscore).

A remarkable achievement, expect Tottenham to attack with similar energy under Postecoglou, should he be given the job this summer.