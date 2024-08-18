Highlights Tottenham Hotspur's away kits often go bold to attract attention worldwide.

In the modern day, football clubs release new kits every single season. It's not great for the environment or fans' financial wallets, but they do it to continue to increase their profits. With a new look, it's always an exciting period, especially when most clubs opt to go bold with their away jersey.

The home kit is often traditional, respecting teams' history and pride. However, clubs are often allowed to go off the walked path when playing away from home, knowing fans want to see something different instead of the typical templates. Tottenham Hotspur's club motto, audere est facere - which translates to 'to dare is to do in English, has been at the beating heart of the club ever since they formed.

Now etched onto the walls at the training ground, it resonates with their away kits over the years. Instead of following a typical convention, Spurs have gone bold over the years, looking to attract the attention of everyone around the world. When competing in the Premier League, one of the best divisions in the world, it has to be done. Due to this, we have decided to rank Spurs' nine best-ever away kits. There's no room for the 2024/25 away kit, which is arguably one of their worst ever, but the list stretches from the 1980s to 2024. Nostalgia coupled with modernisation — what more could you need?

9 2016/2017 - Under Armour

To begin, Under Armour's spell as Tottenham's kit manufacturer is often underrated compared to other eras. Maybe it's because they are not one of the biggest brands in the world, but their kits were stunning — including the 2016/17 away kit. As Spurs embarked on their Premier League title challenge with some of the competition's best players, Harry Kane, Heung-min Son, Dele Alli and the rest of the squad plied their trade in this stunning jersey.

The base was navy blue — the club's classic colours — but with gold trims throughout, it was sleek, classy and modern. It would have worked even better if Spurs ended up winning one of the hardest competitions in the world, but the fairytale did not occur.

8 1997/1998 - Pony

Spurs' form at the end of the 1990s left a lot to be talked about. As their bitter rivals Arsenal starred at the top of the table, they were suffering from midtable mediocrity. However, despite all the frustrations with their talent on the pitch, they definitely knew how to produce a stunning kit.

Pony, who themselves are a relatively unknown brand, created a stunning jersey for the 1997/1998 campaign. Featuring a ribbed texture and statement v-neck, it was brought to life by a vivid blue, white, and yellow colourway. It's now the epitome of nostalgia; popular with kit collectors who can appreciate that this showcased the fashion of the 90s in a nutshell.

7 2014/2015 - Under Armour

Featuring for the second time on this list, Under Armour's away kits were superb. Two seasons before their beautiful away kit for their title challenge, they produced a jersey which was bold and creative — just like the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino in the summer of 2014.

Epitomising a new era at the club, this black kit with yellow accents on the sleeves and stripes through the middle of the shirt stood out. Black kits often struggle to shine compared to others, yet this was an exception. The only downside is that it looked strikingly similar to bitter rivals Chelsea's alternate kit from the 2012/13 season, but Spurs fans glossed over that.

6 1987/1988 - Hummel

As the oldest jersey on this list, the 1987/1988 jersey is truly a walk down memory lane for older fans. For most of the 1980s, Spurs were on fine form, finishing in the top three three times and winning two FA Cups. However, it all went wrong in the 1987/1988 campaign, as they finished 13th and did not even reach the latter stages of either competition. Despite this, their away jersey took the world by storm. With Hummel's stunning diagonal pinstripes on the front, a deep v-neck and a great shade of blue, it was a shirt that people still want to add to their collection today. Simply stunning.

5 2023/2024 - Nike

The 2023/24 season was a new era for Spurs once again. With Ange Postecoglou at the helm, Spurs were going back to their identity - 'to dare is to do'. High-pressing, attacking and entertaining football were at the forefront of their ideas — and to go alongside it, Spurs produced one of the best kits in the Premier League.

With a classy navy blue throughout, it was relatively simple, but they got all the details right. The collar, in a slightly lower shade of blue, coupled with a sponsor which did not clash with the palette, made it visually appealing. It was one of Spurs' most popular shirts in years.

4 1999/2000 - Adidas

Just like Spurs' 1987/1988 campaign, the Lilywhites struggled 12 years later. Finishing 10th in the league and failing to reach the latter stages of any cup competition was disappointing, but fans were still able to buy one of the most visually stunning shirts around.

With an incredibly bold combination of navy blue and yellow to make it stand out from the crowd, coupled with Adidas' three iconic stripes which are synonymous with the company, you can see why it was so well-loved. Spurs' partnership with the German manufacturer was incredibly brief, which is a shame considering the shirts they produced were spectacular.

3 2021/2022 - Nike

On a list full of bold kits, Spurs' 2021/2022 jersey went above and beyond. It was like Marmite — some loved it, others hated it, yet very few sat on the fence. Quite literally taking inspiration from space and galaxies light years away, there's no doubt it was different.

Maybe it was even an unconventional paint spill, as the neon detailing, splashes of pink, purple, yellow and pretty much any colour stood out. With a striking look that truly made fans look twice, it was not worn often by Spurs — who seem to wear their third kit far more than their away jersey — and that's a great disappointment. Some of Tottenham's greatest players of all time looked superb in it.

2 1995/1996 - Pony

Going back four more years to 1995, Spurs had one of the best Premier League players of all time playing for them — Teddy Sheringham. Although famous for his remarkable spell at Manchester United which saw him win the treble, the legendary Englishman was also in fine form in N17, scoring 24 goals during the 1995/96 season.

His performances were made even better by the fact he was wearing stunning kits — including the away jersey. Made by Pony, it was a retro design, with its snazzy collar, interesting colours in a stripy design and bold club crest making it stand out from others. Stunning.

1 1991/1994 - Umbro

Finally, Umbro produced Tottenham's greatest away kit of all time — and it was so stunning that it was worn for three continuous seasons. It was more common during the 1990s, but the jersey's eye-catching appearance made it an easy decision for Spurs to continue to wear it. In truth, it was impossible to not see it.

Made up entirely of yellow, it attracted everyone in attendance, whilst the patterns on the right sleeve provided personality to match the club. Coupled with this, it had a small collar and button to keep things in place. Collars on football shirts were a symbol of 90s football, and this was perfection in every sense.