Tottenham Hotspur are one of the most successful clubs in the world. They might not have won a trophy since 2008, but they used to be the kings of the FA Cup in England. In a run stretching from the 1960s to the 1990s, they won nearly everything possible — with the Champions League, formerly known as the European Cup, being the only thing that was out of touch. This was all possible with some of the greatest players of all time — and that included their right-backs.

Fans who have had the pleasure of walking down Tottenham High Road on a matchday always discuss the team and who should be included. Over the years, the decision at right-back has often been straightforward. With pace, energy and, most importantly, defensive awareness, some have made the position their own.

Due to this, we have decided to rank the nine greatest right-backs in Tottenham's history. Walking onto the famous hallowed turf at White Hart Lane, now the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, is an honour for anyone, but these players cemented their place in history with consistent performances across multiple seasons.

Ranking Factors

9 Best Tottenham Right-Backs Ever Rank Player Tottenham Career 1. Kyle Walker 2009-2017 2. Joe Kinnear 1965-1975 3. Peter Baker 1952-1965 4. Stephen Carr 1993-2004 5. Sir Alf Ramsey 1949-1955 6. Kieran Trippier 2015-2019 7. Steve Perryman 1969-1986 8. Danny Thomas 1983-1988 9. Pedro Porro 2023-

9 Pedro Porro

2023-

Close

Pedro Porro joined Tottenham in January 2023. He's only completed one full season in N17, but he narrowly made his way onto the list. The Spaniard is not a conventional full-back in the slightest; he likes to push forward, score goals and act as an extra midfielder. However, whilst at Spurs, he has done that with shining colours.

The 24-year-old was a regular attacking outlet during the 2023/24 campaign, whilst despite some initial reservations, he looked assured defensively. With Ange Postecoglou continuing to improve a young and thriving Spurs side, Porro may quickly rise up this list.

Porro 2023/24 Premier League Stats Matches 35 Clean Sheets 5 Goals Conceded 54 Cross Accuracy % 19 Accurate Long Balls 77

8 Danny Thomas

1983-1988

Over a five-year spell, Danny Thomas was a reliable figure for Spurs on the right flank. When he first joined from Coventry in 1983, there was hope he would have an outstanding career in N17. Even if that did not come to fruition, the two-time England international walked away with silverware.

He was a member of the 1984 UEFA Cup-winning team, although he did miss the fifth penalty. Throughout his spell in North London, Thomas liked to get forward and be aggressive, which was always popular among the fanbase, but injury unfortunately forced him to leave in 1988.

Thomas' Tottenham Stats Matches 116 Goals 1 Honours 1984 UEFA Cup

7 Steve Perryman

1969-1986

Steve Perryman is one of Tottenham's greatest midfielders of all time. The central midfielder had a 17-year spell at Spurs which saw him earn the record for most appearances of all time, whilst winning countless trophies. You might be wondering what the legend is doing featuring on this then.

However, in the late 1970s, he moved into defence and captained Keith Burkinshaw’s team to successive FA Cup wins from right back in 1981 and 1982. His composure, eye for a pass and experience outweighed his lack of pace, allowing him to be a reliable full-back for Spurs in their fruitful years.

Perryman's Tottenham Stats Matches 854 Goals 39 Red Cards 2 Honours 1972 UEFA Cup, 1984 UEFA Cup, 1981 FA Cup, 1982 FA Cup, 1971 League Cup, 1973 League Cup

6 Kieran Trippier

2015-2019

Kieran Trippier was seen as the backup option when he first joined from Burnley. Kyle Walker was thriving and he rarely got a chance to showcase his talent in one of the hardest competitions in the world. However, when Walker in 2017, Trippier filled his boots emphatically.

Across the 2017/18 and 2018/19 campaigns, the future Newcastle captain provided an attacking threat from set-pieces whilst also looking composed in defence. His spell at Spurs ended in disappointment as he seemingly fell out of favour with manager Mauricio Pochettino before being involved in a betting scandal with his move to Atletico Madrid, but on the pitch, he never created issues.

Trippier's 2018/19 Premier League Stats Matches 27 Clean Sheets 8 Goals Conceded 23 Cross Accuracy % 29 Accurate Long Balls 69

5 Sir Alf Ramsey

1949-1955

Sir Alf Ramsey is the greatest English manager of all time. He's famous for guiding England to World Cup glory in 1966, but what most people forget is that he used to be a player himself. Ramsey joined Tottenham from Southampton in the summer of 1949 as new manager Arthur Rowe put together the famous ‘Push and Run’ team, which took the team out of the Second Division as champions.

Remarkably, it also led to them winning the First Division a year later — and Ramsey played his part in that by being a precise, accurate and versatile full-back. What he lacked in pace he made up elsewhere, making 226 appearances in N17 in the process.

Ramsey's Tottenham Stats Matches 226 Goals 24 Honours 1950 Second Division, 1951 First Division

4 Stephen Carr

1993-2004

Across an 11-year spell, Stephen Carr was never one of Spurs' superstars. He didn't have the finesse, elegance and sophistication of other players, but he was always trusted to produce a reliable performance. As a member of the 1999 League Cup-winning team, Carr was defensively secure and always wanted to push forward when possible.

Spurs fans will remember one of his eight goals forever as well; in the 1999/2000 season, he picked the ball up on the halfway line, drove forward and rifled his shot into the top left corner to help Spurs beat Manchester United 3-1. Simply stunning.

Carr's Tottenham Stats Matches 267 Goals 8 Assists 9 Yellow Cards 36 Red Cards 1

3 Peter Baker

1952-1965

Peter Baker has been ranked as the third-best right-back in Spurs' history — and he was an unsung hero of the club's most successful side of all time in the 1960s. With a career spanning 13 years in N17, he made 275 appearances for the club, regularly linking up with some of Tottenham's greatest players of all time, including Danny Blanchflower in midfield.

Remarkably, he was one of only three of the regular members of the team of the early 1960s who didn’t receive international recognition, despite his consistency on the right flank. It symbolises why he's still considered an unsung hero.

Baker's Tottenham Stats Matches 275 Goals 2 Honours 1961 First Division, 1961 FA Cup, 1962 FA Cup

2 Joe Kinnear

1965-1975

From 1965 to 1966, Joe Kinnear was one of Spurs' most trusted players. He made his debut in 1966, and following an injury to Phil Beal in February 1967, the Irishman was able to cement his position at right-back. During the 1967 FA Cup Final, Kinnear starred, nullifying Chelsea's electric attack to help Spurs beat them 2-1. Meanwhile, he followed that performance with consistency for the next eight years. As a lively attacking full-back, he developed a great partnership with Cyril Knowles, which has forever left fruitful memories for Spurs fans who had the honour of watching them play.

Kinnear's Tottenham Stats Matches 234 Goals 2 Honours 1972 UEFA Cup, 1967 FA Cup, 1971 League Cup, 1973 League Cup

1 Kyle Walker

2009-2017

Finally, Kyle Walker has been ranked as Tottenham's greatest-ever right-back, and he's without a doubt one of their best defenders of all time as well. After joining from Sheffield United in 2009, Walker quickly made an impact in N17. He scored one of the greatest North London Derby goals of all time in October 2011 with a powerful effort from 25 yards to help Spurs win 2-1.

He was named Young Player of the Year in the same campaign — and, from there, he went from strength to strength. Walker, alongside Danny Rose on the left flank, helped create one of the best defences in the world under Mauricio Pochettino. When he left in 2017 for serial winners Man City, he ended his N17 career with zero red cards, helping his argument for the greatest Premier League right-back of all time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Walker was named in the PFA Team of the Year in 2012 and 2017 whilst at Spurs.