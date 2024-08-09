Highlights Tottenham have had a plethora of wingers make their mark in N17 over the years.

Most notably, Gareth Bale made a significant impact for Spurs before earning a record-breaking move to Real Madrid.

The famous double-winning side of 1961 boasted a glut of world-class wingers.

Tottenham Hotspur's motto - Audere est Facere, which translates to 'to dare is to do' in English - has always been an important part of the club's beliefs. They want their best players of all time to shine on the pitch without fear, taking defenders on, causing problems and getting the Spurs faithful off their seats at White Hart Lane — and now their new stadium.

That's why, over the years, Spurs have had countless legendary wingers ply their trade on their famous hallowed turf. All have been capable of causing excitement, sending defenders sprawling and making long-lasting memories for those who make the trip to N17 every single week.

Some had more tangible success than others, especially considering Spurs have not won a trophy since 2008. Here is a closer look at the best of the bunch, with the list stretching from the famous double-winning side in 1961 to the current club captain.

Ranking Factors

Goals scored for Tottenham - despite not being the main men, wingers still need to provide consistent output.

despite not being the main men, wingers still need to provide consistent output. Longevity - The longer they stayed at the club, the more they were well-loved by fans.

The longer they stayed at the club, the more they were well-loved by fans. Impact - Whether they 'carried' their side or were part of a world-class team needs to be considered.

Greatest Wingers in Tottenham History Rank Player Years Playing For Spurs 1. Son Heung-min 2015–Present 2. Gareth Bale 2007–2013 & 2020–2021 3. Cliff Jones 1958–1968 4. David Ginola 1997–2000 5. Chris Waddle 1985–1989 6. Terry Dyson 1955–1965 7. Terry Medwin 1956–1963 8. Tony Galvin 1978–1987 9. Aaron Lennon 2005–2015

Related Ranking the 10 Greatest Tottenham Midfielders of All Time Tottenham have had some incredible midfielders over the years, including Mousa Dembele and Luka Modric.

9 Aaron Lennon

2005–2015

Aaron Lennon was 'to dare is to do' personified. With his quick feet, willingness to take players on and electric pace — which saw him rank as one of the fastest players in Premier League history — fans adored him. After joining in the summer of 2005, he proved to be a constant option during an inconsistent spell for Spurs, seeing them suffer compared to their biggest rivals. Throughout all of this, Lennon tormented countless full-backs with his direct running and thrilling last-ditch changes in direction, boasting 30 goals and 76 assists in 363 games, which is a phenomenal record for someone who was never focused on their end product.

Tottenham Stats Matches 363 Goals 30 Assists 76

8 Tony Galvin

1978–1987

Tony Galvin became an unflinchingly reliable figure for Spurs during his nine years in the capital. Winning the FA Cup in 1981 and 1982, coupled with UEFA Cup success two years later, Galvin starred during an impressive era for Spurs. He wasn't just a player on the bench either; his talent on the wing was clear.

The left winger's persistence and stamina provided a steady outlet in midfield, and considering Spurs also had Ossie Ardiles and Glenn Hoddle, Galvin also brought stability and balance to an electric side. Maybe he did the work quietly, but it should be remembered now.

Tottenham Stats Matches 273 Goals 31 Assists 11

Related Ranking the 9 Best Tottenham Centre-Backs Ever Several world-class centre-backs have played for Tottenham over the years — and we have ranked the best.

7 Terry Medwin

1956–1963

Tottenham's most successful side came in the 1960s. Any Spurs fan will always know the key dates in 1961, which saw them win both the First Division and FA Cup. With a world-class side, Bill Nicholson had a plethora of options to choose from, and Terry Medwin was always a consistent name on the teamsheet.

As a right winger, he was also dangerous, looking to take players on and drive forward into the final third. Considering there were countless goalscorers in the team, he was never the 'most important' player, but he was always reliable — featuring in the 1962 FA Cup win against Burnley.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham became the first team to complete the double since the 19th century in 1961.

Tottenham Stats Matches 215 Goals 72 Honours First Division (1961), FA Cup (1961, 1962)

6 Terry Dyson

1955–1965

In the same era as Medwin, another Terry plied their trade, this time in the form of Terry Dyson. Spurs were spoilt for choice on the wing in the swinging '60s — and that's probably why they won the First Division and FA Cup. Dyson was always praised for his work ethic and ability to never give up. It's arguably the most important thing for a footballer — and he epitomised that.

In the 2008 edition of the Tottenham Hotspur Player by Player guide, Dyson was described as "a hyperactive beaver who could contribute in all areas of the pitch and who would donate his dying breath to the common cause." He was even the star of Spurs' European Cup Winners' Cup final 5-1 thrashing of Atletico Madrid in 1963, scoring a stunning goal to seal victory.

Tottenham Stats Matches 209 Goals 55 Honours First Division (1961), FA Cup (1961), European Cup Winners' Cup (1963)

5 Chris Waddle

1985–1989

Chris Waddle only spent four years at Spurs, yet through those years he was adored by fans who realised he was one of the most naturally gifted players to ever step foot on the pitch at White Hart Lane. The 1985 signing from Newcastle United took a little time to settle, but once he had, his mesmeric dribbling and turns lit up in N17.

By sending defenders crazy, he was always on the turn, whilst he provided a goal-scoring threat as well — picking up 52 goals in 191 matches. As one of the best English players of all time, the only disappointment for Spurs is that he did not stay longer; their financial problems in the late 1980s forced them to sell him to Marseille.

Tottenham Stats Matches 191 Goals 52 Assists 16

4 David Ginola

1997–2000

Eight years after Waddle left, David Ginola was the next winger to take Tottenham by storm. As one of the greatest French players of all time, it's hardly surprising; the charismatic wide man quickly won the hearts of the fans who travelled every week, as he was capable of causing defenders nightmares with his exemplary crossing, thrilling runs inside or spectacular shooting.

He played a key role in Spurs winning the League Cup in 1999, in the same season that he was awarded the FWA and PFA Player of the Year awards. With 21 goals and as many assists in 125 matches, he was a delight to watch, but in a similar story to Waddle, it was all too brief.

Tottenham Stats Matches 125 Goals 21 Assists 21

3 Cliff Jones

1958–1968

Although both Dyson and Medwin played a key role in Spurs' sensational double-winning side in the 1960s, Cliff Jones was truly one of the key men. He was the standout figure in taking the stylish football philosophy of the team and making it sparkle.

The Welshman could operate on either side of the pitch, with his small frame allowing him to take defenders on, quickly burst past them, and dare to dream in the final third. His bravery, coupled with impressive timing and positional sense, contributed to the 159 goals he scored, placing him sixth on the club's all-time top scorers list.

Tottenham Stats Matches 378 Goals 159 Honours First Division (1961), FA Cup (1961, 1962, 1967), European Cup Winners' Cup (1963)

2 Gareth Bale

2007–2013 & 2020–2021

Gareth Bale needs no introduction. Converted from a pacey left-back to one of the greatest wingers of all time, the Welshman was a role model for so many, carrying an inconsistent Spurs team on his back. Across 237 matches, he scored 71 goals and racked up 53 assists, yet it was his game-breaking ability to cut in from the right, beat a defender and then fire a stunning left-footed shot into the top left corner which was so impressive.

It's what earned him a world-record move to Real Madrid for £85.3m in 2013. Most notably, Bale arrived on the main world stage with a hat-trick away to Inter Milan in 2010. "Taxi for Maicon," Spurs fans chanted, as he tormented one of the greatest right-backs of all time; that performance foreshadowed his stellar career.

Tottenham Stats Matches 237 Goals 71 Assists 53

Related Ranking the 10 Greatest Tottenham Strikers of all Time Tottenham have had a plethora of the greatest strikers of all time play for them, including the England captain.

1 Son Heung-min

2015–Present

Close

Spurs' current club captain has been ranked as their greatest winger of all time. Arriving in 2015 for just £22m, Son Heung-min took time to adapt — he even considered leaving after a year — but eventually, he became one of the best wide men in the Premier League.

He places fifth on Tottenham's all-time top scorer list, whilst he has won several accolades since, most notably the 2020 Puskas Award and the 2021/22 Premier League Golden Boot. Throughout the nine years he has spent in N17, the most important characteristic Son has shown is loyalty. As soon as he started finding form, the best clubs in the world wanted to secure his signature, but he has always remained faithful to those who support him every week.

Tottenham Stats Matches 408 Goals 162 Assists 84 Premier League Big Chances Created 83 Premier League Shooting Accuracy 47%

Stats via Transfermarkt and Premier League. Correct as of 9th August 2024.