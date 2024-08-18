Highlights Tottenham have had countless legendary kits over the years.

Ever since Tottenham Hotspur were formed in 1888, they have been one of the most successful clubs in the world. Their best spell came in the 1960s, becoming the first side ever to complete the league and cup double before cementing their place in the record books as the first English team to win a European trophy.

Throughout these historic triumphs, which have stretched into the 21st century, Tottenham have worn some of the best kits of all time to go alongside them. From shirts made by Nike, Hummel, Umbro and taking a throwback to Pony, the greatest Spurs players of all time have always looked impressive in the famous lilywhite.

With a beauty that has epitomised the club's motto, audere est facere — 'to dare is to do' in English — the kits which have been worn on the famous hallowed turf at White Hart Lane and now the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium have left fans amazed by their beauty. They've symbolised the club's identity - through the good times and the bad - leaving some nostalgic about the years gone by. Here are the best of the best.

Ranking Factors

Style - what the kit looks like is the most important thing.

what the kit looks like is the most important thing. Iconic Moments - The most important kits have memorable moments.

The most important kits have memorable moments. Key Players - Kits are more recognisable when they have iconic players like Harry Kane and Glenn Hoddle in them. During the era of poor Spurs sides, the kits are rarely remembered.

9 Greatest Tottenham Home Kits Ranking Season Kit Used Manufacturer 1. 1991/1993 Umbro 2. 1997/1999 Pony 3. 2016/2017 Under Armour 4. 1985/1987 Hummel 5. 1999/2001 Adidas 6. 2002/2004 Kappa 7. 2005/2006 Kappa 8. 2024/2025 Nike 9. 2020/2021 Nike

9 2020/2021 - Nike

The 2020/2021 campaign. That weird old season which no one really remembers, as the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the nation and made everyone realise football is utterly soulless without fans. It was a nightmare for Spurs supporters in particular; not only did the clubs lose millions just after opening a state-of-the-art stadium, but they could also not witness Gareth Bale's return in person.

As one of the greatest wingers in Premier League history, he was electric — and his form in the 2020/21 kit at the end of the season will forever make it iconic. It was bold, unconventional and risky of Spurs to produce a jersey completely different to previous years. But it worked. Worn during a famous 6-1 win away to Manchester United, it will forever be a part of Spurs' crazy history.

8 2024/2025 - Nike

Tottenham have high hopes going into the 2024/25 season. Under Ange Postecoglou, they are full of belief — and their kit for the campaign is a thing of beauty. It keeps the classic ideas used for every Spurs kit — a white base with dark navy trims. You can't go wrong with it and, aside from the red AIA logo which is despised by fans and continues to go against the club's identity, its simplicity is superb.

The kit is made from Dri-FIT ADV, an innovative fabric designed to help keep the players cool. "Featuring a bold collar and striped details, it is inspired by some of the team's most iconic kits of the past," the club stated at the time of the announcement.

7 2005/2006 - Kappa

Going back through the years, Tottenham's Kappa kit for the 2005/06 season was one of the things that inspired the current campaign's design. Boasting navy sleeves and a stylish white base, it was a kit that stood out from the crowd, despite being relatively simple. Robbie Keane and Jermain Defoe, two of the greatest Spurs strikers ever, shone in this stylish strip, adding to its iconic status.

There's one major downside to this kit, though. It was worn in Spurs' final match of the Premier League season — the infamous Lasagna gate. The Lilywhites needed a win to secure Champions League qualification ahead of bitter rivals Arsenal, but the majority of the squad were struck down with food poisoning, seeing them lose 2-1 to West Ham and miss out on fourth spot.

6 2002/2004 - Kappa

Kappa opted for a fully white base from 2002 to 2004. The design which was worn across two campaigns was one of the few positives from this bleak period. Spurs were struggling on the pitch, finishing 10th under club icon Glenn Hoddle before he was sacked the following season as Tottenham slumped to 14th place. Matters were only made worse by the fine form of the club's biggest rivals at the same time.

Despite the disappointing results, the pure beauty of the kit keeps it on this list. It got the balance right, you could clearly tell it was a Spurs shirt, and the neckline provided something different to the modern day. With a tight fit, it also pleased fans who opted to buy it. Simply stunning.

5 1999/2001 - Adidas

Going into the new millennium, Spurs had reason to be concerned. With a 10th-placed finish and then a 12th-placed finish, performances on the pitch were once again concerning, but their style was on another level. Their home kit epitomised what nostalgia is all about.

It's iconic, with a beautiful navy collar, piping detail on the sleeves, and a lovely additional Spurs label towards the bottom of the torso giving it personality compared to others. The only downside is that Tottenham's partnership with Adidas was all too brief; the pair could have produced so many more stunning designs if they had continued working with one another.

4 1985/1987 - Hummel

Glenn Hoddle is Tottenham's greatest midfielder of all time. With an elegance, sophistication and natural style that most footballers could only dream of, he treated the football pitch like it was his personal stage. That only made Tottenham's home kit from 1985 to 1987 even more memorable.

Spurs had a strong partnership with Hummel in the 1980s, producing countless stunning shirts, but they peaked with this one. Equipped with the iconic chevron lines down the sleeves, diagonal pinstripes on the chest and a deep v-neck collar that was only acceptable in the 1980s, they created a masterpiece. Even remakes today are popular — and the original is worth hundreds.

3 2016/2017 - Under Armour

Mauricio Pochettino oversaw the best team Tottenham had produced since the 1960s. They came so close to winning the Premier League, not once, but twice. Heartbreak for Spurs, yet the years are still looked back on fondly, particularly as the 2016/17 campaign was their last-ever season at White Hart Lane. From August to May, Tottenham went the entire Premier League season unbeaten at home — and that helps Under Armour's argument that this is the greatest modern-day Spurs shirt.

With gold trims - which would have been perfect if they won the title - and a navy section at the top, it was different to the conventional Spurs shirt, but it worked. Watching Mousa Dembele, Harry Kane, Toby Alderweireld and any other legendary Spurs player in the jersey is what football is all about.

2 1997/1999 - Pony

From one legendary Tottenham team to one that wants to be forgotten. The north London side finished 14th in the 1997/98 campaign, as their bitter rivals Arsenal won the league and cup double. However, nostalgia from a Spurs perspective looks past the performances, simply remembering the beauty of the kit instead. Made by Pony, a trip down memory lane by itself, it was a simple yet effective kit.

The v-neck, patterns on the sleeves, and old-school Hewlett Packard sponsor all made it look superb, whilst having David Ginola, who carried Spurs on his back week in and week out, made it even better. It's part of the genius of football fans — ignore the bad parts of the season, but remember the very best.

1 1991/1993 - Umbro

Tottenham's Umbro kit from 1991 to 1993 has been ranked as their best-ever home kit. Not only was it a stunning jersey, but Spurs also won the FA Cup in it, beating Nottingham Forest 2-1 in the 1991 final. However, even if the Lilywhites did taste yet more heartbreak in the final, this kit would still be featured on this list.

With a stunning collar which stood out compared to other clubs, the buttons to do it up, and the details on the neck which added personality to an otherwise all-white shirt, Umbro went above and beyond. There are so many great touches of beauty that make it memorable more than 30 years on.