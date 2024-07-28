Highlights Top Tottenham left-backs have excelled in different eras, from Cyril Knowles in the 60s to Destiny Udogie today.

The position has not been as stacked as other Spurs stars over the years, showcasing how it is often 'forgotten'.

Notable left-backs like Chris Hughton and Danny Rose contributed to Spurs' success despite different challenges.

Tottenham Hotspur used to be one of the most successful clubs in the world. From becoming the first side to complete the domestic double to being the first British club to win a European Competition, Tottenham are steeped in history, yet they have not tasted success since 2008.

Despite this, they have still had some of the greatest players of all time ply their trade on the hallowed turf at White Hart Lane. From defensive masters Ledley King to Harry Kane in the final third, they've shone, but left-back is often a forgotten position. Even the role of a left-back can be hard to pinpoint specifically.

Some like them to push forward like a wing-back, whilst others like them to sit deep and act as a third centre-back. It epitomises the reality of modern football, and Spurs have had masters in the position over the years. We have decided to rank the club's nine greatest left-backs — and although it's not as big-name hitting as other positions, there are still several stars who shone.

Ranking Factors

Importance to the team - If they were seen as a key player, they have been ranked higher.

If they were seen as a key player, they have been ranked higher. Longevity - Spurs had several players who failed to make the list as other stars shone for a longer period.

Spurs had several players who failed to make the list as other stars shone for a longer period. Clean sheets and goals conceded - If they performed well statistically, they have been included on the list.

9 Best Tottenham Left-Backs Ever Rank Player Years Playing 1. Cyril Knowles 1964-1976 2. Ron Henry 1952-1966 3. Chris Hughton 1977-1990 4. Danny Rose 2007-2021 5. Dave Mackay 1959-1968 6. Mauricio Taricco 1998-2004 7. Benoit Assou-Ekotto 2006-2015 8. Destiny Udogie 2023-present 9. Christian Ziege 2001-2004

Related Ranking the 10 Greatest Tottenham Strikers of all Time Tottenham have had a plethora of the greatest strikers of all time play for them, including the England captain.

9 Christian Ziege

If this list was based on a left-back's contributions throughout their career, Christian Ziege would have been at the very top. He had a reputation for being a remarkable attacking full-back, who could even play as a midfielder. However, when he arrived in N17 in 2001, he was past his best. He spent three seasons at Spurs but only managed to make 55 appearances. The German was plagued by injury, which ultimately led to him leaving England in 2004 and retiring from football only 15 months later. When he was occasionally fit, he was superb, as showcased by scoring in the 2002 League Cup final.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ziege is the only man to have played in the Munich, Merseyside, Milan and North London derbies.

Ziege's Stats at Tottenham Appearances 55 Goals 10 Assists 14 Yellow Cards 14 Red Cards 2

8 Destiny Udogie

Destiny Udogie has only had one full season at Tottenham, so maybe including him on this list is a bit premature, but the Italian shone under manager Ange Postecoglou. After joining from Udinese, Udogie acted as an inverted full-back for Spurs, seeing him drift centrally and act as an extra midfielder. It worked incredibly effectively — and when the Italian was either suspended or injured, Spurs looked significantly worse. He's still only 21 years old and has his whole career ahead of him, so, likely, he will eventually move up this list if the Lilywhites continue to impress.

Udogie's 2023/24 Premier League Stats Appearances 28 Passes Per Match 43.36 Big Chances Created 3 Tackle Success 49%

7 Benoit Assou-Ekotto

Benoit Assou-Ekotto holds a cult hero status in North London. One week, he could be one of the worst players in the Premier League, but the next, he could be catching the intention of clubs in the best leagues in the world. When he was at his best, he was as cool under pressure as they came, yet he rarely offered much in the attacking department.

His partnership on the left flank with Gareth Bale, one of Spurs' greatest players of all time, did prove fruitful — and it suggested that the Cameroon international was willing to let others take the spotlight. He was also capable of a rocket shot, as showcased by the bullet he scored against Liverpool at the start of the 2009/10 season.

Assou-Ekotto's Premier League Stats Appearances 155 Clean Sheets 42 Big Chances Created 5 Goals Conceded 172

Related Ranking the 10 Greatest Tottenham Defenders of All-Time Tottenham have produced some of the greatest defenders England has seen over the years.

6 Mauricio Taricco

Mauricio Taricco is another 'forgotten man' during Spurs' complicated history in the 1990s and 2000s — and when he was following in the footsteps of legendary Argentinians Ossie Ardiles and Ricky Villa, his life was never going to be easy. When you consider that the Lilywhites were a struggling outfit, Taricco was a consistent performer at left-back.

Even if he was right-footed, he was reliable and looked calm under heavy pressing, which was a regular occurrence due to Tottenham's struggles elsewhere on the pitch. Despite Taricco's consistency, in the summer of 2004, he was overlooked by new manager Jacques Santini, who favoured Erik Edman at left-back instead, so he was released in November of that year.

Taricco's Stats at Tottenham Appearances 156 Goals 2 Assists 5 Yellow cards 26 Red Cards 3

5 Dave Mackay

Dave Mackay won five major trophies during his nine-year spell at Tottenham, playing a huge role in the club's greatest-ever team. Aged 24, he was signed by Tottenham for £32,000 in March 1959 before a remarkable career. In that 1961 FA Cup Final, they beat Leicester City 2–0 before Mackay played a part in them retaining it a year later by beating Burnley 3-1. He was a versatile and robust option, but that's partially the reason he's not ranked higher on this list. Mackay could play in midfield, at right-back and left-back, so natural players on the left flank have been favoured instead.

Mackay's Stats at Tottenham Appearances 293 Goals 48 Assists 3

4 Danny Rose

Danny Rose played a major role in Spurs' rise under legendary Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino, one of the greatest coaches in the club's history. Despite being a Leeds prodigy, Rose is seen as 'Tottenham through and through', as his passion and determination were clear to the naked eye.

His speed, in-game decision-making and defensive skills made Rose a much-loved player among the Spurs faithful, whilst his stunning volley against bitter rivals Arsenal on his league debut will forever be a part of history. For all the positives, Rose's Spurs career ended in disappointment as Jose Mourinho did not include him in the squad and personal issues became prominent.

Rose's Premier League Stats Appearances 202 Clean Sheets 42 Goals Conceded 206 Big Chances Created 23 Cross Accuracy 18%

3 Chris Hughton

Just like Rose, Chris Hughton was 'Tottenham through and through', so even if he made defensive mistakes, the travelling faithful always loved him. He made his first-team debut in 1979 — and he quickly became known as a reliable and consistent performer. The future Brighton manager was part of the squad that won two FA Cups in 1981 and 1982, as well as the UEFA Cup in 1984, cementing his place in the club's history. Unlike others in the 1980s, he was never 'fancy', often resorting to the safe option instead, but his performances proved crucial in the most important matches. Hughton even returned to the club as a coach, improving his legacy further.

Hughton's Stats at Tottenham Appearances 364 Goals 17 Assists 1 Yellow cards 3

Related Ranking the 10 Greatest Tottenham Midfielders of All Time Tottenham have had some incredible midfielders over the years, including Mousa Dembele and Luka Modric.

2 Ron Henry

Tottenham's most successful era came in the 1960s, as they became the first side to win the First Division and FA Cup in the same campaign. When the likes of Danny Blanchflower and Bobby Smith took the plaudits, defensive workhorses such as Ron Henry proved crucial. As a former centre-back who was converted to a left-back, Henry was reliable, which meant that he remained a first-choice defender for nearly a decade. It led to him retiring in 1967, and despite playing 260 matches, he remarkably scored just one goal. His no-thrills but no-spills attitude did have some negatives if he wanted goals.

Henry's Stats at Tottenham Appearances 260 Goals 1 Yellow cards N/A

1 Cyril Knowles

Finally, Cyril Knowles has been ranked as the greatest Tottenham left-back of all time. He spent 11 years at White Hart Lane, where he was famous for his crossing ability from deep. He is also remembered for his excellent partnership with Irish right-back Joe Kinnear. Remarkably, he missed only one league match between 1965 and 1969, which came in a spell before they won the League Cup in 1971 and 1973 and the UEFA Cup in 1972. The "Nice One Cyril" chant has left a permanent memory of Knowles' career — and older Spurs fans wish they had someone of his ability in the modern day.

Knowles' Stats at Tottenham Appearances 462 Goals 15 Assists 4

Stats via Transfermarkt and the Premier League (correct as of 25/7/24).