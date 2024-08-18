Highlights Shirt numbers signify player roles and hold deep significance around the world.

Harry Kane tops Spurs' number ten list with a prolific scoring record despite his trophy drought.

Over the years, Jimmy Greaves, Robbie Keane and Gary Lineker have also worn the iconic shirt number.

Around the world, football shirt numbers hold a deep significance. Looking at a 'four' or 'six' immediately connotes a defensive-minded player, whilst it's the same story further up the field. The number ten is often seen as the most prestigious shirt number around, with some of the best players of all time holding that honour.

A number ten is typically seen as an attacking playmaker, capable of dictating matches, pinging balls out wide and creating chances in the final third. However, they can also be a striker, with modern football changing conventions. In Tottenham Hotspur's case, some of the best strikers in the club's history have worn number 10.

Due to this, we have decided to rank the nine greatest players in Spurs' history to wear the number ten jersey. From attacking midfielders to strikers, it's a list full of talent — and some, which is crazy to say considering the Lilywhites have not won a trophy since 2008, have even picked up silverware. The longevity of their spell in the shirt is the most important thing to consider.

Ranking Factors

Longevity - The number of club appearances and their consistency — including how long they wore the shirt for.

- The number of club appearances and their consistency — including how long they wore the shirt for. Output - Key attacking metrics such as goals and assists.

- Key attacking metrics such as goals and assists. 'Eye test' - Whether they were capable of causing defenders nightmares.

Best Players to Wear Number 10 at Spurs Rank Player Time at Club Spell as Number 10 1. Harry Kane 2009-2023 2015-2023 2. Jimmy Greaves 1961-1970 1961-1968 3. Glenn Hoddle 1975-1987 1978-1987 4. Gary Lineker 1989-1992 1989-1992 5. Teddy Sheringham 1992-1997, 2001-2003 1992-1997, 2001-2003 6. Alan Gilzean 1964-1974 1964-1970 7. Martin Peters 1970-1975 1970-1975 8. Robbie Keane 2002-2008, 2009-2011 2003-2008, 2009-2011 9. Ricky Villa 1978-1983 1982-1983

9 Ricky Villa

Years in the number ten shirt: 1982-1983

With Glenn Hoddle typically wearing the number ten shirt during Ricky Villa's time at the club, he wore it very infrequently, but when he did, he showed all the characteristics that made him a 'true number ten'. Epitomising that, his goal in the 1981 FA Cup created years of memories. And still Ricky Villa... what a fantastic run," John Motson passionately said, as he scored one of the greatest FA Cup final goals of all time with a dazzling run against Manchester City. After that moment, he continued to kick on, dictating matches with elegance and sophistication.

Ricky Villa - Key information Appearances 157 Goals 20 Honours FA Cup (1981)

8 Robbie Keane

Years in the number ten shirt: 2003-2008, 2009-2011

Although Villa was a more talented player than Robbie Keane, his longevity at Spurs, particularly as their number ten, places him above. The Irishman was one of the most entertaining strikers to ever play for Spurs, most notably through his iconic front-flip celebrations.

Over the course of those seasons, he scored 122 goals in 306 matches, averaging a goal in under three games. For a striker who was regularly alongside someone else, particularly Jermain Defoe, it was an impressive record. Keane has remained a well-loved figure in the Tottenham fanbase, even if other strikers had more natural skill than him.

Robbie Keane - Key information Appearances 306 Goals 122 Assists 32 Honours League Cup (2008)

7 Martin Peters

Years in the number ten shirt: 1970-1975

Martin Peters is more famous for his iconic status at West Ham and for winning the World Cup in 1966. However, he did also ply his trade for Tottenham later in his career. The midfielder moved to N17 in 1970 after feeling he was in the shadows of Geoff Hurst and Bobby Moore, two of the greatest English players ever.

When Alan Mullery left for Fulham in 1972, Bill Nicholson made Peters club captain — and, following on from this, in the 1973 Football League Cup final, Peters was the winning skipper as they defeated Norwich City 1-0. With his work going under the radar, Peters was an impressive number 10 for Spurs.

Martin Peters - Key information Appearances 234 Goals 64 Honours UEFA Cup (1972), League Cup (1971, 1973)

6 Alan Gilzean

Years in the number ten shirt: 1964-1970

Overlapping slightly with Jimmy Greaves, Alan Gilzean also went partially under the radar at Spurs. However, when he was at his best, there were very few better players. The traditional striker joined in 1964 and enjoyed a glittering career with the Lilywhites; his partnership with Greaves saw the nickname 'G-Men' created, whilst he helped the club win four trophies during his spell.

With 110 goals in 398 appearances, it was a phenomenal record for someone rarely in the main spotlight. When Greaves left, Martin Chivers joined, but whoever was in the final third formed an impressive partnership with Gilzean.

Alan Gilzean - Key information Appearances 398 Goals 110 Honours FA Cup (1967), UEFA Cup (1972), League Cup (1971, 1973)

5 Teddy Sheringham

Years in the number ten shirt: 1992-1997, 2001-2003

In two impressive spells at Tottenham, Teddy Sheringham was always number ten. He was the main man, carrying a weight of expectation that saw Spurs fans always get off their seat in anticipation. From 1992 to 1997, he was one of the best strikers in the league, even winning the club's Player of the Season award in 1995.

After winning the treble with Manchester United, he returned in 2001, providing a different style - which was hardly surprising due to his age - but proving to be just as effective. World-class in every sense, seeing him score 124 goals in 277 matches.

Teddy Sheringham - Key information Appearances 277 Goals 124 Assists 40

4 Gary Lineker

Years in the number ten shirt: 1989-1992

As one of the most well-known people in the sports industry, Gary Lineker has had a phenomenal career on and off the pitch. His time at Tottenham was brief, from 1989 to 1992, but he still shone, even winning the FA Cup in 1991. The former Leicester City striker scored 74 goals in 122 matches, which included him being the top division's second-highest goalscorer in the 1991/1992 season with 28 goals from 35 games, only behind Ian Wright, who scored 29 times in 42 games. He never did the 'hard work', but Lineker's ability to stay in the box, find space and consistently find the back of the net was remarkable.

Gary Lineker - Key information Appearances 122 Goals 74 Assists 5 Honours FA Cup (1991)

3 Glenn Hoddle

Years in the number ten shirt: 1978-1987

A magician. Gliding around the final third with elegance, style and composure, very few could ever get close to Glenn Hoddle's natural talent. It was shown with his final-ever goal for the club against Oxford, as he took the ball from his own half, and dazzled past a handful of defenders before rounding the goalkeeper. Stunning.

Before then, he was feared by everyone as well. The 1979/1980 campaign showcased the emergence of Hoddle as a world-class player, scoring 19 goals in 41 league appearances. He was a classic number ten, always looking to dictate matches.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 2007, Glenn was inducted into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame, which cited him as one of the most gifted and creative English footballers of his generation.

Glenn Hoddle - Key information Appearances 405 Goals 86 Assists 11 Honours UEFA Cup (1984)

2 Jimmy Greaves

Years in the number ten shirt: 1961-1968

Countless older fans will argue Jimmy Greaves is Tottenham's greatest player of all time, so maybe he should be higher on this list. However, he was famous for his spell in the number eight shirt, with his appearances with the iconic ten less common. Greaves stood as the club's record goalscorer until a particular England captain came along, scoring 266 goals in 379 appearances.

He joined in 1961, and over the course of nine years, he won two FA Cups, most notably. By the time he left the club, he had scored 15 hat-tricks, which remains a club record. "Give him an inch and he'll take a mile" is the perfect sentence to describe the striker's talents.

Jimmy Greaves - Key information Club Appearances 381 Total Goals 268 Goals in the Domestic League 220 Goals in Domestic Cup Matches 39 Goals in Europe 9 Goals Per Game 0.70

1 Harry Kane

Years in the number ten shirt: 2015-2023

Close

Rising from the academy to the first team, Harry Kane was Tottenham personified. With a love for the club that no one matched, the Englishman defied logic to become one of the greatest Premier League players ever — and most of it was done in the famous number ten shirt, which is why he tops this list.

He scored 278 goals in just 430 matches, but remarkably, he left the club without a trophy, which will forever remain a stain on his Tottenham career. Yet, despite the trophy-less jokes, Kane is one of the greatest strikers of all time, acting as 'one of their own' in the Premier League.

Harry Kane - Key information Club Appearances 435 Total Goals 280 Goals in the Domestic League 213 Goals in Domestic Cup Matches 22 Goals in Europe 45 Goals Per Game 0.64

