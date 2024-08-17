Highlights Wearing the number seven at Tottenham means being bold and dynamic, breaking into the final third.

Over the years, Ossie Ardiles, Ricky Villa and Aaron Lennon have all pulled on the famous shirt.

Club captain Son Heung-min has worn the number seven with distinction since joining Tottenham in 2015.

At every club, several shirt numbers hold more prestige than the rest. One of those is the number seven jersey, with those wearing it entrusted with being an aggressive, dynamic player, who typically breaks into the final third to create chances. Most wingers dream of wearing number seven for their boyhood football team.

Tottenham Hotspur's club motto, audere est facere - which translates to 'to dare is to do' in English - directly correlates with the traditional intentions of those who wear the number seven. They should be attacking, bold, exciting and always capable of getting fans off their seats. Over the years, countless Spurs players have done exactly that.

From the 1960s to the modern day, some of the best players of all time have pulled on the famous number seven at Spurs. Here are the greatest to have been handed that honour. However, it's important to note that some legendary players did wear the number seven shirt, but it was such a short period of time that they have not been included — Jimmy Greaves falls under this category.

Ranking Factors

Longevity - The number of club appearances and their consistency.

- The number of club appearances and their consistency. Output - Key attacking metrics such as goals and assists.

- Key attacking metrics such as goals and assists. 'Eye test' - Whether they were capable of causing defenders nightmares.

Best Players to Wear Number 7 at Spurs Rank Player Time at Club Spell as Number 7 1. Son Heung-min 2015–Present 2015–Present 2. Osvaldo Ardiles 1978–1988 1979–1986 3. Aaron Lennon 2005–2015 2008–2015 4. Darren Anderton 1992–2004 1999–2004 5. Ricky Villa 1978–1983 1978–1979, 1981–1983 6. Glenn Hoddle 1975–1987 1975–1976 7. Chris Waddle 1985–1989 1986–1987 8. Terry Medwin 1956–1963 1956–1959, 1961–1963 9. Terry Dyson 1955–1965 1964–1965

9 Terry Dyson

Years in the number seven shirt: 1964–1965

As a key member of the 1961 double-winning side, Terry Dyson was always praised for his work ethic and ability to never give up. It's arguably the most important thing for a footballer — and he epitomised that. In the 2008 edition of the Tottenham Hotspur Player by Player guide, Dyson was described as "a hyperactive beaver who could contribute in all areas of the pitch and who would donate his dying breath to the common cause." His ability to drive into the final third, pick out a teammate or go for goal himself captured the essence of the classic number seven.

Tottenham Stats Matches 209 Goals 55 Honours First Division (1961), FA Cup (1961), European Cup Winners' Cup (1963)

8 Terry Medwin

Years in the number seven shirt: 1956–1959, 1961–1963

Terry Medwin was always a consistent name on the Tottenham teamsheet throughout the second half of the 1950s and early '60s - the jinking Wales international would have enjoyed an even longer career in north London had he not broken his leg during a tour of South Africa in 1963.

As a right-winger, he was dangerous, looking to take players on and drive forward into the final third. Considering there were countless goalscorers in the team, he was never the 'most important' player, but he was always reliable — featuring in the 1962 FA Cup win against Burnley. Spurs have struggled to taste success in the modern day, yet Medwin did not have that issue, winning the double in 1961.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham became the first team to complete the double since the 19th century in 1961.

Tottenham Stats Matches 215 Goals 72 Honours First Division (1961), FA Cup (1961, 1962)

7 Chris Waddle

Years in the number seven shirt: 1986–1987

Plying his trade as an attacking playmaker, Chris Waddle was not a conventional number seven — and maybe that's why he only wore it for a brief spell during the 1986/87 season. Typically, he was Spurs' number nine. Waddle, who is one of England's greatest players of all time, joined the club in 1985 for £590,000.

From either side, he was a constant threat, but he remarkably never won a trophy, only picking up the individual Player of the Year award in 1988. As part of the runners-up in the 1987 FA Cup, he was always let down by others on the pitch.

Tottenham Stats Matches 165 Goals 41 Assists 13 Honours Player of the Year (1988)

6 Glenn Hoddle

Years in the number seven shirt: 1975–1976

A magician. Glenn Hoddle, who is seen as Tottenham's greatest midfielder of all time, typically defied logic with his gracefulness in the final third. As 'one of their own', the 1979/80 campaign showcased the emergence of Hoddle as a world-class player. At the time, the 22-year-old midfielder scored 19 goals in 41 league appearances, seeing him awarded the PFA Young Player of the Year award at the end of the season. He even won the UEFA Cup in 1984 — and the only reason he is not higher on this list is because he only wore the number seven shirt in his first season. The legend was normally wearing the number 10.

Stats at Tottenham Appearances 405 Goals 86 Assists 11 Honours UEFA Cup (1984)

5 Ricky Villa

Years in the number seven shirt: 1978–1979, 1981–1983

"And still Ricky Villa... what a fantastic run," John Motson passionately said. To younger fans, that might mean nothing, but to those of a certain vintage, it's one of the most iconic commentary lines of all time. In the 1981 FA Cup final, Villa scored one of the greatest FA Cup final goals of all time with a dazzling run against Manchester City. It won Spurs the cup and, to this day, it is still remembered as one of the greatest moments in club history. His partnership with Ossie Ardiles created an unexpected Argentinian connection with Spurs, as Villa scored 20 goals during a phenomenal career in N17. He was adored by all.

Stats at Tottenham Appearances 157 Goals 20 Honours FA Cup (1981)

4 Darren Anderton

Years in the number seven shirt: 1999–2004

Darren Anderton became Tottenham's number seven midway through his career in N17 — and it proved worthwhile. As a playmaker who could also drift out wide, he typically dazzled his way past opponents, always looking to beat them one-on-one and break into the final third.

He wasn't just a fancy winger though; by picking up a staggering tally of goal contributions - 110 in 351 matches remarkably - he was a key member for Spurs during a disappointing period when they languished miles behind their main rivals Arsenal. His longevity places him higher than some of the best Tottenham players of all time.

Stats at Tottenham Appearances 351 Goals 47 Assists 63 Honours League Cup (1999)

3 Aaron Lennon

Years in the number seven shirt: 2008–2015

Aaron Lennon was 'to dare is to do' personified. With his quick feet, willingness to take players on and electric pace — which saw him rank as one of the fastest players in Premier League history — fans adored him. Throughout his career, Lennon tormented countless full-backs with his direct running and thrilling last-ditch changes in direction, boasting 30 goals and 76 assists in 363 games, which is a phenomenal record for someone who was never focused on their end product. This only made him a true 'number seven', which is deeply missed in the modern day, as some of the best wingers in the world opt to pass instead of run.

Tottenham Stats Matches 363 Goals 30 Assists 76 Honours League Cup (2008)

2 Osvaldo Ardiles

Years in the number seven shirt: 1979–1986

For the Spurs fanbase, there are not enough wonderfully put-together adjectives and superlatives to describe Ossie Ardiles. The legendary midfielder arrived at the same time as Ricky Villa, even sharing this number with him at times — and he made a remarkable impact.

Ardiles helped Tottenham win the FA Cup in his third season there, but off the pitch, he collaborated with Chas and Dave to create Tottenham's legendary final song 'Ossie's Dream'. He was capable of dominating battles in the middle of the park and briefly took over as the club's manager in the mid-1990s. To this day, he is still widely involved with the club. Wearing the number seven shirt for seven years helped cement his legendary status.

Stats at Tottenham Appearances 277 Goals 20 Assists 6 Honours FA Cup (1981), UEFA Cup (1984)

1 Son Heung-min

Years in the number seven shirt: 2015–Present

Spurs' current club captain has been ranked as their greatest number seven of all time. Arriving in 2015 for just £22m, Son Heung-min took time to adapt, but he eventually became one of the best widemen in the Premier League. He places fifth on Tottenham's all-time top scorer list, and he has won several accolades since, most notably the 2020 Puskas Award and the 2021/22 Premier League Golden Boot.

All he is missing is a team trophy, losing two finals since arriving. Ever since joining, the best clubs in the world have wanted to secure his signature, but he has always remained faithful, playing with the famous number seven on his back in every single match.

Tottenham Stats Matches 408 Goals 162 Assists 84

Shirt information and stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17th August 2024.