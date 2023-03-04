Tottenham: £79m star would now be 'biggest signing' at Hotspur Way

Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane remain in talks over a new contract, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GiveMeSport.

The England international will have just one year left on his existing one from the summer, and O'Rourke thinks him putting pen to paper on an extension is the biggest signing Spurs can do.

Tottenham contract news - Harry Kane

Last month, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs told GMS that Kane's priority is to sign a new contract at Hotspur Way.

The 29-year-old, however, has been linked with a move to Manchester United, with The Telegraph suggesting that he is one striker who the Red Devils could target in the next transfer window.

Kane is currently valued at around £79m by Transfermarkt but, having recently scored his 200th Premier League goal, he is probably worth much more than that.

With the forward's contract running down, though, Spurs may have to settle for such a figure if they are forced to sell him in the summer.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Harry Kane and Tottenham?

O'Rourke says discussions over a fresh deal between Kane and Tottenham are "ongoing".

Speaking to GMS, the journalist said: "Talks are ongoing between all parties to see if this can be agreed. I'm sure Harry Kane, ideally, would like to stay at Spurs, but he needs to see that his ambition is matched by the club.

"He wants to be winning trophies at this stage of his career, but I think he'd be the biggest signing Tottenham could get if they could persuade Harry Kane to stay at the club long-term."

Read more: Champions League 2022/23: Last 16 results, fixtures and more

Does Harry Kane want to stay at Tottenham?

Signing a contract extension and remaining at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium seems to be Kane's priority. As O'Rourke mentioned, though, Spurs need to match his ambition and prove to him that they are capable of challenging for silverware.

"Of course I still want to win trophies for Tottenham Hotspur. That’s been my goal since I started playing first-team football with them," the England skipper told the Evening Standard at the start of the year. "It hasn’t happened. I’ve been open about [how I feel about] that, but I’ll continue to try to achieve that.

"We have a really good squad, a fantastic manager and there’s no reason why we still can’t be successful this season. We’ve just got to put everything we can into it and see where we are come May."

All in all, it is clear that Kane wants to win at Tottenham, but if he cannot, then you would expect him to depart Antonio Conte's side at some point.

You can find all of the latest football news and rumours right here.