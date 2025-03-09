Tottenham and Bournemouth will go head-to-head in the Premier League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon as both sides look to climb up the table.

Ange Postecoglou's side have lost each of their last two games without scoring a goal following their 1-0 defeat to AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday, while Andoni Iraola's side are in a bit of a rut after defeat in their last two Premier League games but earned a win on penalties against Wolves to progress into the FA Cup quarter-finals in their last clash.

Both teams are dealing with some injury concerns which leaves the managers with some decisions to make, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the sides to line up.

Tottenham Team News

Kulusevski ruled out

Postecoglou has been able to welcome several stars back from injury in recent weeks, but has now lost playmaker Dejan Kulusevski to a foot injury until after the international break.

Dominic Solanke returned in midweek but was forced off just minutes later and is a doubt to face his former club, but Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven are pushing to be involved after returning to training in recent weeks.

Tottenham Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Ben Davies Other 09/03/2025 Cristian Romero Foot 09/03/2025 Micky Van de Ven Hamstring 09/03/2025 Dominic Solanke Hamstring 06/03/2025 Richarlison Calf 16/03/202 Dejan Kulusevski Foot 02/04/2025 Radu Dragusin Knee 06/12/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Postecoglou shared an update on his squad.

"With Dom [Solanke], I think he got a knee into the back so it's probably a bit sore. It's a knock so hopefully it settles down pretty quickly. "I'm not really sure [on Davies]. He's training at the moment so we will see how he feels. He's definitely progressed and he feels good, so we will see how we go in the next 24/48 hours. He has a chance (for Sunday) but we will see how he goes. "They [Romero and Van de Ven] have a chance. To be honest, when I saw the pitch the night before, I pretty much made up my mind - I wasn't going to risk them. "Last night, it wasn't a great pitch. It wasn't steady under foot and it wasn't a game where I needed to expose them. "(With) a couple of extra days training and recovery, hopefully both are in line to feature."

Tottenham Predicted XI

Bergvall to be axed

Tottenham Predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Danso, Udogie; Bentancur, Bissouma; Johnson, Maddison, Son; Tel.

Tottenham Predicted Substitutes: Kinsky (GK), Spence (DEF), Gray (DEF), Van de Ven (DEF), Bergvall (MID), Sarr (MID), Odobert (FWD), Werner (FWD), Moore (FWD).

Spurs are likely to make some changes to their side from midweek to freshen things up, with Cristian Romero making his long-awaited return in the centre of defence.

£250,000-per-week duo Van de Ven and Timo Werner are likely to be on the bench for the game, with struggling forwards Mathys Tel and Heung-Min Son likely to keep their place in attack.

Bournemouth Team News

Christie and Araujo doubtful

The Cherries have come out of their slump without a striker but Iraola still has some issues to deal with. Ryan Christie is dealing with pain and Julian Araujo as started training again since suffering his injury in November, but neither are likely to play in this game.

Enes Unal, Adam Smith and Marcos Senesi are all still injured, while defender Illia Zabarnyi serves the final game of his suspension.

Bournemouth Injuries and Suspensions Player Injuries Potential Return Date Ryan Christie Groin 09/03/2025 Illia Zabarnyi Suspended 15/03/2025 Julian Araujo Hamstring 30/03/2025 Marco Senesi Hamstring 01/04/2025 Enes Unal Knee 18/10/2025 Adam Smith Calf Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Iraola shared an injury update on his squad.

“No, not that I think. The ones that were available are continuing to be available and there is nothing new, no. “Ryan [Christie] has something chronic and is dealing with some pain. “It’s a situation that we will have to manage day by day; I’m not ruling him out. “I trust Ryan a lot because he knows his body. Some days he comes in and is feeling well, and he trains and he feels well, sometimes he comes in and is in pain. “It’s not an easy situation to deal with during the season and he probably needs some rest but, obviously, he wants to continue playing. “It’s a situation that we have to continue dealing with and we will continue trying to make him play, especially if he is in a good mood like he is now. “He [Araujo] went to Finland last week and he passed all of their tests, he’s started training but he’s not feeling 100% still. “He will have to wait a little bit more as it’s a long rehab from surgery; it’s one thing the surgeon giving the green tick but then you have to [train] and feel the confidence. He will need a little bit more time.”

Bournemouth Predicted XI

Evanilson to lead the line

Bournemouth Predicted XI: Kepa; Cook, Hill, Huijsen, Kerkez; Adams, Scott; Ouattara, Kluivert, Semenyo; Evanilson.

Bournemouth Predicted Substitutes: Dennis (GK), Akinmboni (DEF), Soler (DEF), Winterburn (MID), Tavernier (MID), Brooks (MID), Sinisterra (FWD), Jebbison (FWD), Silcott-Duberry (FWD).

The Cherries have got some injury issues in the squad at the moment and it has limited Iraola's options to choose from. Summer signing Evanilson is fit again and should keep his place in the team alongside Justin Kluivert, but Luis Sinisterra and Marcus Tavernier are likely to be on the bench.