Tottenham Hotspur choosing to appoint former Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers 'wouldn't be well received' at Hotspur Way, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 50-year-old has been linked to the post alongside several other high-profile managers as the Lilywhites look to find a permanent successor to Antonio Conte, who left the club by mutual consent last month.

Tottenham Hotspur latest news - Brendan Rodgers

Earlier this week, Football Insider reported that Tottenham are 'set to sound out' Rodgers over the managerial vacancy in north London as part of an 'exhaustive process' to identify their preferred candidate to take the club forward.

Chairman Daniel Levy is said to be an admirer of the Northern Irishman and he even held discussions with Rodgers through a third party back in 2012 to gauge his interest in taking over from Harry Redknapp at the end of the season.

At the time, the Carnlough-born man was keen to take over at White Hart Lane; however, Liverpool got there first and the notion of Rodgers taking over at Spurs vanished.

Now, Rodgers is seen as an attractive proposition by the Tottenham hierarchy due to being an out-of-work manager after being sacked by Leicester City, meaning a sizeable compensation fee would not be a stumbling block in negotiations.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Brendan Rodgers?

Journalist Taylor doesn't think that Tottenham moving to appoint Rodgers would go down well with their supporters.

Taylor told GMS: "It wouldn't surprise you, but I think Brendan's stock has fallen so drastically in the past 18 months and I think that would be an appointment that wouldn't be received well at Tottenham, even though it probably would have been a decent move. It wasn't long ago when he was at Leicester and flying, back-to-back fifth finishes and an FA Cup; because of that, the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle we're looking at him. It's crazy how football changes; it's such a fickle sport because, suddenly, nobody's interested in Brendan Rodgers."

Would Brendan Rodgers be a good appointment for Tottenham Hotspur?

On balance, Rodgers did a pretty good job at Leicester City and his shelf life probably came to a natural conclusion following four years at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes were regularly challenging for continental qualification during his time in charge and he also managed to deliver their first-ever FA Cup triumph in 2021, defeating Chelsea 1-0 in a dramatic affair at Wembley.

Financial issues have also played their part in his misfortune, as the club have taken decisions to defend their long-term interests that have impacted their recruitment policy, as per Leicester Mercury, which has been a contributing factor to their struggles in the Premier League this campaign.

Although he is not the most exciting name being reported by media outlets, Rodgers is a proven manager in the English top flight and could help Spurs push on to secure a top-four finish.