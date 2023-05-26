Brendan Rodgers taking over at Tottenham Hotspur is an unlikely scenario, even as Spurs' managerial shortlist is being whittled down, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Rodgers departed Leicester City by mutual consent following a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace on April 2, their fifth defeat in six games and leaving the Foxes in the relegation zone.

Tottenham Hotspur manager news

Spurs have been linked to a number of managers since Antonio Conte left the club on March 26, including current Feyenoord manager Arne Slot, who has led the Rotterdam club to their first Eredivisie title since 2017 this season.

The Daily Mail had reported that Slot hadverbally agreed to take the reins at Tottenham after only two seasons with the Dutch giants, although that has fallen through according to Sky Sports. Alongside Slot, Spurs are chasing Feyennord's general manager Dennis te Kloese to become their new technical director, although this move has been rebuffed according to the Mirror.

Brendan Rodgers, meanwhile, hasn't had any substantial links to the job since departing Leicester.

What has Jones said about Spurs and Rodgers?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "In terms of Brendan Rodgers, it doesn't sound likely to me at this stage. I've heard plenty of reasons to have reservations about Brendan Rodgers ending up at Tottenham. I wouldn't be getting too optimistic over Rodgers."

What next for Brendan Rodgers?

Realistically, unless Daniel Levy was desperate, Rodgers is not the calibre of manager Spurs should be looking at moving forward. Although he did a tremendous job at Celtic and Leicester initially, his stock has fallen some way over the course of this past season.

For Rodgers, a bottom-half Premier League side is more realistic, with West Ham potentially moving on from David Moyes at the end of the season. Rodgers would play a more attractive brand of football at the London Stadium and has the ability to get the club back among the European places - if West Ham spend wisely and don't give him too much power over transfers.

Moyes, however, could still win the Europa League this season, which might even be enough to prolong his stay in East London.