Highlights Brennan Johnson is the 'most likely' player to join Tottenham Hotspur before the transfer window closes, according to journalist Alex Crook.

Nottingham Forest are seeking a fee of £45-50 million for Johnson, and negotiations are underway to secure the deal.

Tottenham's pursuit of Johnson may impact their ability to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, as funds could be limited.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is in the market for a couple of deadline day reinforcements; however, Nottingham Forest striker Brennan Johnson is deemed as the 'most likely' player to arrive in N17 before the close of play in the market, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Brennan Johnson

According to Football Insider, Nottingham Forest forward Johnson is keen to leave the City Ground before the end of the transfer window amid long-standing interest from Spurs and he expects to be formally announced as a Tottenham player by the end of Deadline Day.

The report states that Nottingham Forest are looking to hold out for £45-50 million for the Wales international and there is now a 'growing expectation' from both parties that a deal can be sealed to take Johnson to N17 following their latest round of negotiations. Previously, there was a 'sticking point' between The Tricky Trees and Tottenham, which was deemed to be centred around the structural make-up of the prospective transfer.

Brentford have previously seen a bid of £40 million rejected for Johnson earlier in the window and Nottingham Forest have stood firm on his valuation as they seek to gain the maximum financial reward for his signature, as per The Daily Mail.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has detailed on X that Johnson's impending move to Tottenham is now 'getting closer', though no white smoke has emerged to signal an agreement as the minutes tick down in the dying embers of the window.

During his time at the City Ground, Johnson has been a livewire for Nottingham Forest and established himself as a fan favourite at the East Midlands-based outfit due to his consistent displays, registering 29 goals and 12 assists in 109 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Alex Crook said about Brennan Johnson?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, talkSPORT journalist Crook has indicated that Johnson is the 'most likely' arrival to pitch up in north London before the end of the window. He also confirmed that Spurs' late advances to try and sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher could be influenced by any deal for the Wales international being completed.

Crook told GMS: "I think the most likely is Brendan Johnson if anyone, but I think it is dependent on getting players out. I think if they get Johnson, they won't have the funds for Conor Gallagher."

What other business could Tottenham Hotspur do?

Outgoings also look to be taking pride of place at Spurs in the final hours of the window and out-of-favour defender Sergio Reguilon looks to be on his way to Manchester United on loan after all parties reached 'full agreement' over his move to Old Trafford, as per Sky Sports.

According to The Athletic, Tottenham have also seen a bid of £20 million rebuffed for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, which was deemed to be below the Cherries' valuation of the 24-year-old.

Spurs have considered Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze as a possible arrival; nevertheless, Crystal Palace are likely to demand in excess of £60 million at this stage to part ways with the England international, as per The Independent.

Other options are being mulled over as Postecoglou looks to put the finishing touches to an impressive summer recruitment drive at Hotspur Way.