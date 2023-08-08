Tottenham Hotspur’s potential deal with Nottingham Forest and Wales frontman Brennan Johnson would be a ‘great signing’, although Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor believes he may be better off moving elsewhere for regular minutes.

Ange Postecoglou is, however, not the only Premier League manager who is a keen admirer of Johnson and will face stern competition should they opt to make a genuine proposal.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news – Brennan Johnson

According to the Daily Express, the 19-cap Wales international is being monitored by the north Londoners as they prepare for a potential life without the talismanic Harry Kane.

However, Steve Cooper is eager to retain his 22-year-old starlet this summer, despite ample Premier League interest.

Cooper’s Nottingham Forest have already turned away an offer from Brentford, which is believed to be worth £35m, as his current employers continue to hold firm on their £50m valuation, according to The Athletic.

The same report states that Spurs are expected to table a formal proposal for the gifted Welshman, who has scored 29 goals in 105 appearances for Forest, should Kane be sold to Bayern Munich.

Unai Emery’s high-flying Aston Villa are also monitoring his situation as journalist Rudy Galetti exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that he and Wilfried Gnonto are both on the Spaniard’s radar this summer.

What did Ryan Taylor say about Tottenham Hotspur and Brennan Johnson?

Taylor suggests that while Johnson’s move to Tottenham would be great, he has reservations over his overall fit within the talent-ladened squad.

The journalist believes waiting for other offers may be Forest’s best port of call given Spurs already boast the likes of James Maddison and two decent wide men in Johnson's preferred position.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I think it would be a great signing and I think their interest stems back from two seasons ago when Fabio Paratici went to watch the player in the FA Cup against Leicester, and he was brilliant, he watched Djed Spence as well.

“The only thing I’d question is a little bit of the Richarlison situation is where does Brennan Johnson fit in? Because you’ve got James Maddison now, and you’ve got two wingers, so I don’t think that’d be a good move for Johnson. I feel like it’s probably worth waiting to see if any other offers arrive.”

What next for Tottenham Hotspur?

Tottenham’s biggest transfer story this summer has revolved around where Kane will end up, and Bayern Munich have been his biggest admirers throughout the saga.

Following intense talks in London, The Athletic have reported that the Bavaria club's proposed offers are £25m off the mark of Spurs’ valuation of their marksman.

Two proposals have previously been snubbed, though MailOnline claim that a third offer is being readied by the Bundesliga stalwarts as they continue to test the club’s firm-standing resolve.

Kane, who pockets a hefty £200,000 a week in north London, has just less than a year left on his Hotspur Way contract, though Daniel Levy remains stubborn regarding a potential move away.

As both parties continue to work on a deal, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that a deal for the Englishman may hinge on the add-ons offered with Bayern unlikely to meet Tottenham’s high demands.