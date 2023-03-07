Premier League chairman is open to deal involving £100m star going to Manchester United, according to journalist Dean Jones.

There is a growing feeling that Tottenham Hotspur are becoming open to the prospect of selling Harry Kane to Manchester United.

As reports emerge that Old Trafford officials will test the water with a bid for the Spurs captain if the North Londoners fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League, well-informed sources also seem accepting that we are heading towards a significant moment.

In the past it has always been felt that chairman Daniel Levy’s stance that Kane would not join a Premier League rival would hold firm - and indeed that has been the case up to now.

But for the first time there are indications a deal can happen.

Tottenham transfer news - Harry Kane

After this season Kane has one season to run on his contract and while Spurs would love to tie him up to an extension, there is no fresh agreement lined up.

Tottenham are in a difficult moment to show their future vision with doubts surrounding Antonio Conte as manager and the prospect of silverware and a top four place in the balance. Spurs take on AC Milan on Wednesday night hoping to revive the tie to give their season hope - as they trail 1-0 from the first-leg at San Siro.

A failure to progress, combined with missing out on the top four in the Premier League, would give Kane reason to seriously question whether he should stay at Spurs.

Manchester United interested - Spurs' asking price

Man United have an eye on the situation and there could be an opening to tempt him and Spurs into a deal this summer at a far more reasonable fee than the £150million that was once mooted.

Financially Spurs must weigh up the benefits of keeping Kane for the last year of his deal. Levy may still prefer - ideally - not to sell to another Premier League club but it no longer makes business sense to remain closed to the idea.

If they do not cash in they are set to miss out on a transfer fee as the player would be set for a free agent move in 2024. Over the course of that final year they would also be spending over £10million on his wages.

On top of that they will begin searching for a long-term replacement - and that player is likely to cost upwards of £50million, given the level of striker needed.

To accept an offer in the summer - even slightly below the £100million that has always been touted as a minimum price point - begins to make more sense financially. It would ensure a transfer fee for the club's all-time leading goalscorer and simultaneously fund a deal for whoever comes in to take his place. It is this scenario that could spark Spurs into considering a sale.

Bayern Munich eye England captain

Bayern Munich are also interested in Kane and it is believed they would be most likely to see him as a player in the £80m range if they were to step up interest.

But Kane’s drive is expected to be to remain in the English top-flight if a good enough offer was on the table.

This is a key moment approaching for Kane and Tottenham, who will yet have further talks over the working relationship that has been in place since he was 11-years-old.

His loyalty will be tested by a summer approach but so too will his ambition - as he still has no major trophies to show for a brilliant personal career as captain for club and country.