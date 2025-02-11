Tottenham Hotspur have earmarked Fulham boss Marco Silva as one of the candidates to replace Ange Postecoglou at the end of the season, according to Inter Live.

Spurs reportedly have Silva on their shortlist of managerial targets, alongside Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi and Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola.

The Lilywhites have endured a difficult second season under Postecoglou but have yet to make a final decision on the Australian’s future in North London.

Postecoglou may be given more time following the FA Cup fourth-round loss to Aston Villa, with a severe injury crisis taken into account amid a poor run of results.

Tottenham Eyeing Fulham’s Marco Silva

To replace Postecoglou in North London

According to Inter Live, Tottenham have internally discussed replacing Postecoglou with Silva at the end of the season and have identified the Portuguese tactician as a potential candidate.

Silva, who previously coached Watford and Everton, is now in his fourth season at Fulham and has less than 18 months remaining on his contract, which expires in June 2026.

The Portuguese coach, praised as a ‘genius’ and 'better than Postecoglou' by talkSPORT, is aiming for his best Premier League finish with the Cottagers this season, with the club sitting ninth in the table after 24 games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fulham have only lost twice in all competitions since December 1, winning six of their last 14 games.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have lost four of their last seven matches and sit nine points below Fulham in 14th place.

Spurs host fellow Premier League strugglers Manchester United next and will face Silva’s Fulham in March.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in their first meeting of the season, with Brennan Johnson and Tom Cairney on the scoresheet.

Marco Silva's Fulham Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 24 Wins 9 Draws 9 Losses 6 Goals scored 36 Goals conceded 32 Points per game 1.50

