Tottenham have sacked interim coach Cristian Stellini after Spurs fell to a humiliating 6-1 defeat against Newcastle at the weekend.

Stellini, who took over as interim manager following the departure of Antonio Conte, is set to leave the club after an internal meeting at Spurs on Monday morning.

His dismissal comes with Spurs fifth in the Premier League and six points off Newcastle in fourth spot.

Ryan Mason, who worked under Stellini and formerly served as interim boss when Jose Mourinho was sacked in 2021, succeeds him.

Levy releases statement

In a statement on the club website, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said: "Sunday’s performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable. It was devastating to see. We can look at many reasons why it happened and whilst myself, the Board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine.

"Cristian will leave his current role along with his coaching staff. Cristian stepped in at a difficult point in our season and I want to thank him for the professional manner in which he and his coaching staff have conducted themselves during such a challenging time. We wish him and his staff well.

"Ryan Mason will take over Head Coach duties with immediate effect. Ryan knows the Club and the players well. We shall update further on his coaching staff in due course."

He added: "I met with the Player Committee today - the squad is determined to pull together to ensure the strongest possible finish to the season. We are all clear we need to deliver performances which earn your amazing support."

Spurs' disaster performance vs Newcastle

Stellini's sacking comes as little surprise given Tottenham's woeful showing against the Magpies.

Spurs found themselves 5-0 down after just 20 minutes and equalled the record for the most goals conceded in the first-half of a Premier League game.

After the match, Stellini took responsibility for the defeat, but told Sky Sports that his players weren't prepared enough.

"It went so badly because we were not prepared enough to play an important match," he said.

"We have a good squad but today no-one showed how good we are. It was my responsibility to decide how we play and we decided to do it differently because of the injuries. It is my responsibility, I took it and it was wrong.

"I have to take responsibility because once we changed system we played better, scored and showed fight. It's very difficult to understand why the first 25 minutes were so bad."