Tottenham Hotspur may now have 'even more reason' not to sign on-loan defender Clement Lenglet from Barcelona permanently after Antonio Conte was sacked, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 27-year-old was brought in by Conte last summer; however, the Italian coach was relieved of his duties on Sunday and assistant manager Cristian Stellini is now in charge for the rest of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur latest news - Clement Lenglet

According to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur have decided they will not sign Lenglet, who cost Barca £32m, on a permanent basis from this summer.

Former Spurs boss Conte was said to be unhappy with the Frenchman's level of performance throughout his loan spell in North London. Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici took the final decision to let him go back to his parent club.

However, Sport in Spain have now suggested that the north London outfit are actually in advanced talks over a permanent deal.

Beauvais-born Lenglet has made 27 appearances for Spurs in 2022/23 in all competitions, scoring once and claiming two assists along the way.

The £204,000 per week ace was seemingly expected to go back to Camp Nou following the conclusion of this loan spell so it will be interesting to see if these latest reports turn out to be true.

What has Dean Jones said about Clement Lenglet?

Journalist Jones believes that Conte staying on at Spurs could've been a key factor in any permanent transfer being completed and may have given them a reason not to move forward with a deal.

Jones told GMS: "I think that if Conte is not the manager, it might be even more reason that Lenglet actually isn't signed permanently because if you're going to start fresh, you might as well start fresh and not keep on loan players who have been part of this disaster."

Should Tottenham Hotspur start over in the summer without Lenglet?

Despite being a fairly regular fixture in the Tottenham Hotspur starting line-up, Lenglet hasn't really made a huge impression in the Spurs backline.

Nevertheless, a lot will depend on who is appointed as manager, with Spurs fans likely having to wait until the season is over to find out who their new boss will be to take them forward.

Stranger things have happened than a prospective new coach deciding to keep on someone like Lenglet; however, you would imagine all eyes for now at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be on trying to secure a top-four finish for the second consecutive season.

Lenglet still has his part to play in that, though it remains to be seen where his long-term future lies come 2023-24.