Highlights Tottenham are closing in on a £65m deal for striker Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth.

Solanke has agreed to a six-year deal with the Lilywhites, making him their top target.

Secret talks between the clubs have led to a club-record fee being agreed upon for the England international striker.

Tottenham are closing in on the "really massive" signing of Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth after a round of private talks, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Lilywhites have made the England international their top target for the striker position and have agreed a deal worth £65million for the former Chelsea and Liverpool star, who hit 19 Premier League goals for the Cherries last season.

Talks between the clubs have been ongoing for days, and Romano has now revealed that a deal was reached after a round of secret talks that helped everyone get what they wanted.

Tottenham Close on Dominic Solanke Deal

Player has agreed a six-year deal

After talks were held with the seaside club, Bournemouth have agreed to sell their star striker for a club-record fee and manager Ange Postecoglou has got his top striker target for the new season.

Solanke was "desperate" to make the move to north London to prove himself as a top striker after missing out on a place in the England squad for Euro 2024, despite being the third highest-scoring English striker behind Harry Kane and Ollie Watkins.

The 26-year-old has agreed a six-year deal with Spurs and has put pen to paper already, with an announcement imminent. But Romano has shared how the deal came about while speaking to fans on his Playback stream.

"Tottenham are advancing on a deal to sign. Dominic Solanke. Many people denied. Someone said Ivan Toney. Many people said no contacts between Tottenham and Bournemouth, no bid, no negotiations. "The truth is that things will happen behind the scenes because Tottenham were working in a secret way to get Dominic Solanke, and the deal today is done. So exclusive story confirmed, Dominic Solanke is the new striker. Ange Postecoglou will have his new striker. The deal is done for 65 million pounds guaranteed. "Also many of you are asking me if it's guaranteed or not. I say almost because it's not totally guaranteed, but it's with add-ons. Some of these add-ons are easy. So from what I'm hearing is something around 57 million pounds plus add-ons. This will be massive. This would be really massive. Dominic Solanke will be an important signing for for Spurs."

Brazilian striker Richarlison has been linked with a move away from N17 but has recently denied any interest in a transfer to Saudi Arabia, and looks set to battle it out with Solanke for a starting spot this season.

Heung-Min Son, Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner are also all capable of playing in that position, while youngster Mikey Moore has shone in pre-season and could get first-team minutes this season.

Solanke (23/24) vs Kane (22/23) - Premier League Stats Statistic Solanke (23/24) Kane (22/23) Minutes 3,333 3,408 Goals 19 30 Assists 3 3 Shots per game 2.9 3.4 Aerials won per game 2.6 1.7 Dribbles per game 1 1.1 Key passes per game 1 1.5 Overall rating 7.03 7.51

Spurs Close to Emerson Sale

Brazilian set to join AC Milan

With Solanke on his way in, Emerson Royal is set to leave the club after a €15m deal plus add-ons was agreed with AC Milan for the Brazilian full-back.

Talks have been ongoing all summer about a move after Postecoglou signed Archie Gray from Leeds, which saw Emerson drop down the pecking order. Djed Spence has also impressed in pre-season and that further cemented the fact that Emerson is surplus to requirements, and he is now set to travel to Milan for a medical.

Emerson made 101 appearances over three seasons in north London, scoring four goals.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored.