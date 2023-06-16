Tottenham Hotspur are closer than ever to agreeing a deal with Brentford for goalkeeper David Raya, Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Italian journalist says talks between the two London clubs have progressed well over the last few days and that Spurs could now sign the Spaniard for a fee of just over £20m.

Tottenham transfer news — David Raya

Galetti informed GIVEMESPORT earlier this month that Raya is Tottenham's No.1 target to replace Hugo Lloris between the sticks.

The 36-year-old recently made it clear that he wants to leave Hotspur Way as he seeks out a new challenge.

"We are coming to an important moment, whether for the club or for me. It’s the end of an era," Lloris told French newspaper Nice-Matin (via The Guardian) at the start of June. "I have desires for other things. I will ask myself quietly to study what will be possible."

The World Cup winner now looks destined to depart Tottenham, with Raya potentially coming in as his replacement.

What has Rudy Galetti said about David Raya and Tottenham?

Galetti says Tottenham are close to signing Raya in a deal worth around €25m (£21m).

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "The club that has shown the most interest in David Raya until now is Tottenham. And in these last days, the talks between Tottenham and Branford have sped up. The initial request of his current club, around €45–50m, was considered too high by Spurs, who worked to lower the price, leveraging on the final year of his contract. And now it seems that they've done it.

"The two clubs are now closer than ever to reaching an agreement for the Spanish goalkeeper on the basis of around €20–25m. There is confidence to close positively the deal quite soon."

Will David Raya be a good replacement for Hugo Lloris?

He should be. The 27-year-old is a top Premier League goalkeeper.

As per FBref, last season, Raya managed to keep 12 clean sheets in the top flight. The Spain international also recorded the most amount of saves (154) and the highest save percentage (77.7%).

When you consider all of that, he could be the perfect successor to Lloris and an absolute bargain if Tottenham really do end up getting him for £21m.

In this day and age, even spending £40m for Raya would not be crazy. So if Daniel Levy has to pay a little bit more than he actually wanted to in order to add the Brentford man to Ange Postecoglou's squad, then he should.