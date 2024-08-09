Highlights Tottenham are set to sign Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke after deciding against buying Santiago Gimenez.

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on signing Bournemouth forward Dominic Solanke after performing a U-turn by going for him instead of pursuing a deal for Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez, according to HITC.

Spurs ‘made a breakthrough’ in their attempts to sign the Englishman as they look to finally seal a striker signing, a year after Harry Kane’s exit to Bayern Munich.

According to HITC, Tottenham ‘had earmarked’ Gimenez as their number one target before having ‘a change of heart’ and deciding to pursue a deal for Solanke instead.

Spurs have now reached an agreement with Bournemouth for the 26-year-old, who had a £65million release clause in his contract with the Cherries. He could soon become the club’s record signing, surpassing Tanguy Ndombele’s arrival from Lyon for £63million in 2019.

Spurs could finally solving their goalscoring woes amid a season of struggles up front, with a deal for the Cherries marksman now close.

Spurs scored the fewest goals among the top seven teams in the Premier League last season, netting 74 goals in 38 matches during Ange Postecoglou’s debut season.

Spurs Close to Signing Bournemouth Star

To finally replace Harry Kane

According to HITC, Tottenham do not need to sell Richarlison to fund a summer deal for Solanke, despite the Brazilian being linked with a switch to the Saudi Pro League.

In a relatively quiet window for Spurs, Postecoglou has made just three new signings, with youngsters Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, and Min-hyeok Yang arriving.

RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner has also re-joined on loan, after impressing during a six-month spell in north London, scoring two and assisting three goals in 13 Premier League appearances.

Solanke, meanwhile, had the most prolific goalscoring season of his career so far, netting 19 goals for Bournemouth in 38 league appearances in 2023/24.

Dominic Solanke Bournemouth Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 38 19 3 FA Cup 1 1 1 EFL Cup 3 1 0

Trailing only Erling Haaland, Cole Palmer and Alexander Isak in the top scorers’ table, Solanke has finally earned himself a big-money move after joining Bournemouth in 2019.

In five full seasons with the Cherries, Solanke made 216 appearances across all competitions, scoring 71 goals and registering 31 assists. Last December, the 26-year-old picked up his first Premier League Player of the Month accolade.

Emerson Royal Nears Spurs Exit

Tottenham agree AC Milan deal

Tottenham have agreed a deal with AC Milan to sell defender Emerson Royal, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The North London outfit have been in talks with the Serie A giants all summer over the Brazilian’s move, despite him agreeing personal terms with Milan back in May.

According to Romano, Emerson is now set to undergo a medical before his San Siro switch becomes official, with travel plans being arranged for the 25-year-old.

Emerson, who joined Spurs on a permanent move from Barcelona in 2021, made 101 appearances in three seasons across all competitions, scoring four goals.

