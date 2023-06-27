Tottenham Hotspur could receive another bid from Bayern Munich for Harry Kane, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jones says the Germans giants have been working hard behind the scenes on a deal for the striker and may make a second offer for him after having their first one rejected.

Tottenham transfer news — Harry Kane

Tuesday afternoon, The Athletic reported that Bayern had made a €70m (£60m) bid for Kane.

Since then, the reliable Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Bundesliga outfit's proposal has been turned down by Spurs.

Kane only has a year left to run on his contract, but it looks like Daniel Levy will not be forced into selling his prized asset on the cheap.

Manchester United were also thought to have been interested in the England captain, but a report from The Guardian claims that they have ended their pursuit of him because of how much he is likely to cost.

What has Dean Jones said about Harry Kane and Bayern Munich?

Jones is not ruling out Bayern returning for Kane despite how tricky a deal will be.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Information coming out of Germany is that Bayern have been working hard behind the scenes to understand the personal drive and ambitions of Harry Kane, and after weeks of exploration around his situation at Spurs, they had enough confidence to step forward and begin the bidding process to try and sign him.

"They know how difficult a deal like this might be, but they need a striker and want full clarification around the chances of getting him before they move on to their other prime targets Randal Kolo Muani and [Victor] Osimhen. The first offer is low but that just makes me think they will be back with another bid."

Were Tottenham right to turn down Bayern Munich's offer for Harry Kane?

Absolutely. The 29-year-old may be out of contract next summer, but he is one of the best strikers in the world and Spurs' most important player. Ange Postecoglou really needs him at Hotspur Way.

Last season, Kane scored 30 goals in 38 Premier League appearances, as per Transfermarkt. That is going to be hard to replace and Daniel Levy knows that.

With that in mind, it is easy to see why the Tottenham chairman would not entertain a £60m bid for the Three Lions star.

Still, losing Kane on a free transfer in 2024 would be a catastrophe. If Tottenham receive an offer much closer to £100m, then perhaps it is one they should consider.