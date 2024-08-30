Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement with Real Betis over becoming the ‘priority option’ for Johnny Cardoso in the future, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who reveals that the 22-year-old has agreed to the deal with all the documents being prepared to sign.

After eclipsing their club-record acqusition with ex-Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke and adding young central defensive duo Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray to their squad, becoming the first-choice destination for Cardoso emerged at the top of their agenda.

Tottenham Reach Agreement for Johnny Cardoso

Postecoglou’s side get first priority

Following a fruitful summer, including the aforementioned additions of Solanke, Gray and Bergvall, Ange Postecoglou and his entourage firmly set their sights on Cardoso in what looks to be great contingency planning.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ever-reliable Romano has suggested that Spurs have reached an agreement with the 22-year-old’s La Liga employers to become his ‘priority option’ in the future.

The Italian football insider, who revealed that a deal was close earlier, has now stated that should Tottenham decide against signing the 15-cap USMNT international in the future, they will have a sell-on clause.

“EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham complete agreement with Real Betis for priority option to buy Jhonny Cardoso in the future. Cardoso has agreed and documents are being prepared right now with Spurs. In case THFC decide against signing Cardoso in future, they’ll have sell-on clause.”

Cardoso has caught the attention of many clubs in European circles after racking up 1,512 minutes of action last term and with Giovani Lo Celso close to sealing a move in the opposite direction, this looks like a deal to benefit all parties.

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Bogert and Ben Jacobs report that the pre-agreed fixed fee for a future Cardoso transfer -- if and when Spurs decide to trigger it -- would be €30 million ($33m).

The New Jersey-born Cardoso started his career in the youth ranks of Brazilian giants Internacional before debuting for the first team in 2019. Real Betis acquired him in January 2024 on a transfer fee worth over $6.5 million (€6.00m), and he became an instant defensive midfield starter, helping them to a 7th place finish and a berth in the UEFA Conference League. He already has 15 caps for the U.S. national team, including in six of the eight matches played by the USMNT in 2024.

Spurs Unlikely to Make Another Signing

Focused on selling Lo Celso and Reguilon

Unfortunately for those of a Tottenham Hotspur Stadium persuasion, Postecoglou and his entourage are unlikely to add another face to their ranks before the impending deadline, Sky Sports’ Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

As such, the north Londoners are solely focused on offloading Lo Celso and left-back Sergio Reguilon before the end of the window after readying their squad for an all-important campaign, one in which they hope to secure Champions League quailifcation.