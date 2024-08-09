Highlights Spurs are targeting Ivan Toney or Dominic Solanke to fill Harry Kane's void.

Tottenham Hotspur are in the market for a new centre forward this summer and, according to the ever-reliable Ben Jacobs, Ange Postecoglou could make a move for Brentford and England star Ivan Toney if a deal for Dominic Solanke falls through.

Ever since Harry Kane upped and left for Bayern Munich last summer, Spurs have struggled to fill the void left by the Englishman. Winger-turned-striker Son Heung-min shouldered the majority of the goalscoring burden last term as he netted 17 strikes in all competitions.

During Postecoglou’s second summer at the helm, finding a replacement for the talismanic Kane is nearing the top of their priority list as all 20 they head towards an all-important campaign, one in which they wish to secure Champions League football.

Tottenham Could Move for Toney If Solanke Deal Collapses

Reports suggest Spurs could sign two frontmen this summer

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Solanke’s switch from the south coast to north London is growing ever closer to completion with the striker’s current employers happy to offload him for the right amount.

That said, there is no official confirmation that a deal for the ex-Liverpool and Chelsea man will come to fruition and, as such, Spurs have a contingency plan in place: Toney.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Jacobs reported that Tottenham’s deal for Solanke is advancing at a good pace with Spurs ‘hopeful’ of reaching an agreement. Though, if a move for the Bournemouth striker falls through, the journalist suggested that Toney, 28, could be the perfect option.

“Tottenham now in advanced talks with Bournemouth over club-record move for Dominic Solanke. Solanke has a £65m release clause in his contract and Bournemouth determined to hold out for as close to that figure as possible. “Spurs hopeful of coming to an agreement with negotiations ongoing. As talkSPORT reported on Thursday, Tottenham also have concrete interest in Brentford’s Ivan Toney should a deal for Solanke not be finalised.”

What makes the links to the Brentford marksman so interesting is that transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, revealed that Tottenham could snare two forwards this summer.

Whether Solanke and Toney - described as "world-class" by Thomas Frank - will both be Tottenham Hotspur Stadium-bound before the trading period closes remains to be seen – but the latter’s goalscoring record in the top flight would make him a great acquisition. Proving a sharpshooter in west London, Toney has scored 36 goals and notched an additional 11 assists across his 85-game Premier League career.

Toney (22/23) vs Solanke (23/24) - Premier League Stats Statistic Toney (22/23) Solanke (23/24) Minutes 2,955 3,333 Goals 20 19 Assists 4 3 Shots per game 2.8 2.9 Aerials won per game 3.3 2.6 Key passes per game 0.8 1 Dribbles per game 0.5 1 Overall rating 7.25 7.03

Tottenham’s Oliver Skipp Admired by Southampton

Midfielder set to leave north London this summer

In terms of outgoings, Matt Law of The Telegraph has reported that midfielder Oliver Skipp is expected to leave the north Londoners this summer and Russell Martin’s side are among those interested in his signature.

Law also revealed that two of the newly-promoted sides, Ipswich Town and Leicester City, are also in the race for the 23-year-old’s signature. The 2000-born star put pen to paper on a new deal at Tottenham just two years ago, but he is deemed surplus to requirements by Postecoglou and Co.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Skipp racked up 24 appearances for England's Under-20s and notched just the solitary assist.

Having emerged from the club’s youth set-up in 2018, Skipp has struggled to assert himself as a regular in senior proceedings, having racked up just 106 outings – which equates to 5,461 minutes – across a six-year period with the first team.

