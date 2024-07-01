Highlights Tottenham in advanced talks to sign Leeds United's Archie Gray.

18-year-old Gray made over 50 appearances last season and can play as right-back or center-midfielder.

Brentford failed to agree a deal, leaving Spurs optimistic about securing Gray's signature.

Tottenham Hotspur are advancing with a deal for Leeds United youngster Archie Gray, according to respected journalist Alasdair Gold, and there is now a 'growing confidence' that the north Londoners can snare a deal.

The highly-rated 18-year-old played a key role for his employers last campaign, making north of 50 appearances across all competitions. In that time frame, the right-back - who can also play in the centre of the park - recorded one strike and two assists.

Daniel Farke’s side fell at the last hurdle, losing 1-0 to Southampton, in their pursuit of Premier League football but, amid the disappointment, Gray’s stock continues to grow and Tottenham could be the team to snare his signature this summer.

Gold: 'Growing Confidence' of Tottenham Landing Gray Deal

Brentford unable to agree deal with Leeds

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ever-reliable Gold revealed that Ange Postecoglou and Daniel Levy are advancing on a deal for the Durham-born ace after Brentford were unable to land their key target.

Insisting that his would-be buyers are ‘optimistic’ over agreeing personal terms with the teenage sensation, he said that Gray is open to a move - one which could prove to be career-defining.

“Growing confidence now that Spurs will reach an agreement to sign Archie Gray from Leeds United. What a whirlwind 24 hours. Tottenham seizing on the opportunity left by Brentford being unable to agree the deal with Leeds."

Previously, journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Gray, a twice-capped England Under-21 international, was not pushing a move away from Elland Road over the coming months.

Tottenham will face stern competition of fellow Londoners, Brentford, for the services of the youngster. Per The Telegraph, the Bees have held talks with Leeds as they look to break the bank with a club-record signing around the £40 million mark. Reports suggest, however, that their attempt has been snubbed.

Archie Gray 23/24 League Stats vs Leeds Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 3,873 5th Pass success rate (%) 83.0 15th Tackles per game 2.1 =3rd Interceptions per game 0.7 =7th Dribbles per game 1 5th Overall rating 6.69 13th

All statistics per WhoScored - correct as of 01/07/2024

Tottenham Hold Talks with Villa for Jacob Ramsey

Club yet to sumbit formal bid

In a bid to bolster their ranks in the engine room, Tottenham have identified Aston Villa ace Jacob Ramsey as a potential option, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT. Ramsey's 'homegrown' tag makes him an attractive prospect for the north London-based outfit, while Unai Emery and his entourage will ‘do their best’ to retain Ramsey beyond the summer trading period, Romano has revealed.

Valued in the ballpark of £45 million by the Villans, the 16-cap England Under-21 international endured an injury-struck 2023/24 season, playing just 21 games - which equates to 1,068 minutes - of football across the campaign. According to reports, Bayern Munich are also embroiled in the race for the 23-year-old's signature, which means Tottenham will have to pull out all the stops to get a deal across the line.