Tottenham Hotspur's interest in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has been one of the sagas of summer deadline day 2023 and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update on the situation speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

GIVEMESPORT revealed earlier today that Chelsea had been open to selling Gallagher all summer and the player himself was aware that he could be leaving the club before the 11pm deadline, despite personally wanting to stay on at Stamford Bridge and also having the backing of new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Any deal, however, would be dependent on Chelsea receiving a £50m offer for Gallagher and with less than an hour of the transfer window remaining, that is yet to happen. GMS sources confirmed that Tottenham did make an approach for the England international and tabled a deal worth an initial £35m with a further £5m in add-ons.

But that appears to have fallen on deaf ears at Stamford Bridge with Jacobs informing GMS that the deal is now completely off.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed All transfer fees via Sky Sports

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs explained that Chelsea were only interested in selling Gallagher for a good offer, rather than engaging in negotiations and lowering their asking price.

He told GMS: "Conor Gallagher to Spurs, I understand, is off entirely. And that's because Tottenham's valuation of Gallagher was £35m and Chelsea's one is £50m. Because Hojbjerg didn't go to Atletico Madrid, Tottenham are not prepared to go higher, and Chelsea are very rigid in their valuation because even though - much like Lewis Hall - they value the income that can bring in, they also value the player. So with Hall, he signed a new deal because Chelsea valued the player, but the offer was just too good to turn down, so they sold him, and that's exactly the same with Gallagher. They value the player, they're content if the player's still there at the end of the window. But if an offer that they believe is too good to turn down comes in, they would sell. But if it's below their valuation, they're not particularly interested in negotiating because it's not an outgoing that they're desperate to happen unless it makes financial sense."

Unless a suitor comes in at the last minute with a £50m bid, it seems Gallagher will be staying at Chelsea until January. Spurs, meanwhile, will have to make do with their current midfield options, including Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.