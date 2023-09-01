Tottenham Hotspur have been strongly linked with Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher throughout deadline day and GIVEMESPORT sources have now provided an exclusive update on the situation.

Tottenham transfer news - Conor Gallagher

It was reported by The Guardian on Thursday evening that Tottenham were preparing to launch a late move to sign Gallagher from Chelsea, albeit facing the prospect of competition from Bayern Munich.

And GIVEMESPORT revealed earlier today that Chelsea have in fact been open to selling the 23-year-old all summer. Gallagher is said to be aware of the situation and while he doesn't want to leave Stamford Bridge, he would depart if the club accepts an offer before tonight's 11pm deadline.

That could well be the scenario that plays out, with the latest information presented to GMS suggesting that there has been a key development in the Gallagher saga.

According to GMS sources, Tottenham have now sent their offer for Gallagher, believed to be worth a total of £40m. The deal will be constructed as £35m up front with £5m in potential add-ons. However, Chelsea want more. It is no secret that the Blues value the England international at £50m as GIVEMESPORT reported earlier today, and it seems they are not prepared to go as low as £15m below their asking price when it comes to initial terms.

Talks over the 6 foot midfielder are continuing between the two parties, who will need to reach an agreement before tonight's 11pm deadline if a deal is to go through.

Tottenham - selected exits Fee Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) £100m Harry Winks (Leicester City) £10m Lucas Moura (Free agent) Released Tom Bloxham (Blackburn Rovers) Free Joe Rodon (Leeds United) Loan Alfie Devine (Port Vale) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

Tottenham's business on deadline day

Should Tottenham and Chelsea reach an agreement over Gallagher, that could pave the way for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to leave the club with Atletico Madrid working to sign the Denmark international.

He may not be the only departure either. Earlier this week, Michael Bridge told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham would need to get rid of up to five players in order to make new signings and named Hugo Lloris, Tanguy Ndombele, Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Hojbjerg as players who could depart. As things stand, all of those are still at the club - but it wouldn't be surprising to see them complete moves elsewhere before the cutoff.

Elsewhere, Spurs have reached an agreement with Nottingham Forest to sign Brennan Johnson in a deal that could be worth £45m - as reported by Fabrizio Romano. He provided eight goals and three assists in the Premier League last season and represents an intriguing investment at 22 years old.