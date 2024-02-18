Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who they consider their "dream number eight" addition.

Galllagher is out of contract in 2025, and if Chelsea are unable to extend his contract, Tottenham are set to push ahead to sign him in the summer.

Gallagher has expressed his desire to stay at Chelsea, but Tottenham remain convinced that he would be a perfect fit for their playing style and team ethos.

Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who is yet to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge, and journalist Dean Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that they consider the England international their 'dream number eight' addition.

During the January transfer window, Ange Postecoglou and his recruitment reinforced their defence and attack ahead of the second half of the campaign. Genoa defender Radu Dragusin arrived for a fee of £26.7m to provide competition for Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero at the back, while Timo Werner joined the north London club on loan from RB Leipzig.

Spurs failed to bring in a new addition in midfield and it's likely to be an area of the pitch that they target in the summer transfer window. Although Gallagher is a key player for Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino, he could be heading through the exit door at Stamford Bridge, with Spurs interested in the former Crystal Palace loanee.

Tottenham remain interested in Conor Gallagher

In the winter window, The Independent reported that Tottenham were pushing to bring in an additional midfielder, with Gallagher considered their primary target. However, a move failed to materialise and Gallagher will remain with Chelsea until at least the end of the season. Although he's considered a key player at Stamford Bridge, the 24-year-old is out of contract in 2025, so the Blues will have a major decision to make in the summer transfer window.

Conor Gallagher - stats vs Chelsea 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 7.06 2nd Goals 2 =7th Assists 4 =2nd Tackles per game 2.4 2nd Interceptions per game 1.3 =1st Key passes per game 1.3 =3rd Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 16/02/2024

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham are set to push ahead to sign Gallagher in the summer if Chelsea are unable to reach an agreement to extend his contract. The English midfielder will only have 12 months left on his current deal, so the west London outfit could be forced to cash in to avoid him leaving on a free transfer next year.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has recently confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham could revisit a move for Gallagher in the summer. However, Chelsea manager Pochettino has recently spoken out about Gallagher's future, confirming that the midfielder has told him that he wants to remain at Stamford Bridge...

“Gallagher told me he wants to stay at Chelsea. Other than that, it's for him and the club to discuss. We like him. I'm so happy for him and so happy for the team because it's a victory we needed. Then, about his contract, it's up to Conor and the club.”

Dean Jones - Tottenham 'absolutely convinced' by Gallagher

Jones has suggested that Tottenham are 'absolutely convinced' that Gallagher is their 'dream number eight'. The journalist adds that it could be a difficult deal to get over the line, due to Gallagher being Chelsea through and through. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...