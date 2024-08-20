Tottenham are still keeping tabs on Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, and retain hope of hijacking Atletico Madrid's move for the midfielder, according to Peter O'Rourke of the Football Insider.

Gallagher made 50 appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's team last season, scoring seven times as the Blues secured a place in the top six of the Premier League. Despite featuring extensively and becoming an integral part of the Chelsea squad, the 24-year-old is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Interest from a number of clubs has emerged, with an agreement said to be close between the Blues and Atletico for Gallagher and Joao Félix. However, Atletico have threatened to cancel the deal for the energetic midfielder, with Spurs, as well as Aston Villa, said to be 'keeping on eye' on the situation.

Spurs Could Hijack Atletico's Gallagher Move

Postecoglou admires the player

After successive loan spells in the Premier League with West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace, Gallagher finally found his way into the Chelsea first team in the 2022/23 season. However, it was the most recent campaign that saw the Surrey-born man rise to prominence and ultimately secure his place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the Euros.

Operating as part of a midfield three, often with Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, Gallagher became a staple in the middle of the park for the Blues last campaign. Now, months of speculation suggesting both Spurs and Villa want to sign the player has culminated in the idea that his departure from Stamford Bridge is inevitable. Some decisions extend beyond what happens on the pitch, and it appears Gallagher may become a victim of this.

After being ostracised from Enzo Maresca's squad in pre-season, it looked as though a deal involving Samu Omorodion going the other way from Atletico Madrid was all but complete. However, a failure to reach an agreement on Omorodion making his way to West London has possibly jeopardised the deal.

Football Insider report that Ange Postecoglou is a huge admirer of Gallagher and retains optimism that the Lillywhites could make a last minute swoop for the England international. However, the same report suggests that Atletico still expect to land their man, with a rejuvenated proposal involving Felix taking shape.

Given the £50k-a-week earning Gallagher has already undergone a medical in Madrid, it would take a dramatic collapse for the deal to not materialise. However, Spurs' long-standing interest would put them in a good position to pounce if things do fall apart with Atletico.

Gallagher's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 37 Goals 5 Assists 7 Progressive Passes Per 90 4.94 Key Passes Per 90 1.49 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 3.68

Spurs Eyeing Locatelli

The midfielder could be surplus to requirements under Thiago Motta

The continued pursuit of Gallagher does suggest that Postecoglou's priority in the remainder of the window is adding a midfielder to his ranks. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has departed for Marseille, while Oliver Skipp is set to join Leicester City.

These departures, as well as new signing Archie Gray being expected to cover right-back frequently, perhaps leaves the Australian head coach depleted in the middle of the park. Subsequently, the North London side are plotting a move for Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli. The Italian featured regularly for the Old Lady last season, but could be deemed surplus to requirements this campaign under new manager Thiago Motta.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 19/08/2024