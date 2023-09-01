Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update on the situation to GIVEMESPORT.

There isn't much time left to agree a deal before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm on Friday evening.

Tottenham transfer news - Conor Gallagher

News came through on Thursday evening, courtesy of The Guardian, that Tottenham are set to make a late bid to sign the England international, although they could face competition from Bayern Munich.

It's believed Gallagher is keen to stay at his boyhood club and Mauricio Pochettino is clearly an admirer of the Blues product, having started him in three Premier League games this season and even given him the captain's armband in a League Cup win over AFC Wimbledon.

Nonetheless, the report suggests that Chelsea would be willing to sell for the right price and it appears Tottenham are looking to strike a last-minute deal with their London rivals.

They have been monitoring Gallagher throughout the summer and can afford a significant bid after selling Harry Kane to Bayern.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs has revealed the 'magic number' that would be required to convince Chelsea to sell Gallagher, but believes Tottenham will try to sign him for less.

He said: "From the player's perspective, he would be relatively content if the window shut and he was still at Chelsea and he was there to fight for his place. But the Chelsea perspective is that their midfield and their attacking options in central midfield are quite well stocked. So for the right offer, they would be prepared to sell and that magic number is somewhere in the region of £50m. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham would go that high.

"Ultimately every player's contract is different, every player's profile is different, but Tottenham got James Maddison for about £40m, Harvey Barnes to Newcastle was around £40m. Gallagher is a slightly different kind of player, but I think if they move - and it is still an if - Tottenham will probably try for a little bit lower than Chelsea's valuation and then we will wait and see whether or not a deal is struck."

Tottenham - selected exits Fee Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) £100m Harry Winks (Leicester City) £10m Lucas Moura (Free agent) Released Tom Bloxham (Blackburn Rovers) Free Joe Rodon (Leeds United) Loan Alfie Devine (Port Vale) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

Tottenham's deadline day

Elsewhere, Tottenham have all-but confirmed Sergio Reguilon's departure to Manchester United on loan, while they are expected to continue pursuing Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson and have also been linked with Porto star Pepe.