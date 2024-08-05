Highlights Tottenham are considering a bid for Stade de Reims midfielder Amir Richardson.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder is among the list of targets for Ange Posgecoglou's side.

Spurs are exploring a move for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for Stade de Reims midfielder Amir Richardson, according to Foot Mercato.

One of Morocco’s standout players at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Richardson has caught the eye of Spurs in recent weeks and was reportedly included in Ange Postecoglou’s summer shortlist.

The left-footed defensive midfielder, who has been described as a 'freak' athlete by analyst Ben Mattinson, still has three years left on his current deal but could be brought in as a replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The Dane departed on a season-long loan to Marseille last month, with an obligation to buy, after four seasons and 184 appearances for the North London outfit.

Hojbjerg joined the likes of Eric Dier, Ryan Sessegnon, Tanguy Ndombele, Ivan Perisic, and Joe Rodon on the outgoings list in what has been a quiet window for Spurs so far.

The Premier League giants have seen just three youngsters Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, and Min-hyuk Yang arrive and are yet to make any major additions to the first-team squad this summer.

Richardson ‘Closely Followed’ by Spurs

On the list of potential midfield recruits

According to Foot Mercato, Reims midfielder Richardson, who stands at around 6 ft 5, is being ‘closely followed’ by Spurs, who have included the Morocco international’s name among potential midfield targets.

Richardson, who had a breakthrough campaign with Le Havre in 2022/23, saw little playing time on his return from a loan spell to Reims last season.

The 22-year-old made just 14 starts for the club in Ligue 1, scoring three goals and registering one assist in 1,350 minutes of action.

According to L’Equipe, Leicester City and Everton have shown interest in Richardson earlier this summer, as well as Serie A side Udinese and Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg.

Amir Richardson Ligue 1 Stats (2023/24) Appearances 28 Goals/assists 3/1 Pass completion 82% Tackles per 90 2.20 Blocks per 90 1.73

Keeping tabs on the midfield market, Tottenham are still expected to welcome new signings before the transfer window shuts in three weeks' time, on 30 August.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Spurs remain keen on signing a new forward this summer, with reports suggesting Juventus’ Federico Chiesa and Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke are among viable options.

Solanke Among Targets for Tottenham

Spurs ‘exploring a move’ for Bournemouth star

Tottenham are exploring a move for Bournemouth forward Dominic Solanke to bolster their attacking options ahead of Ange Postecoglou’s second season in charge, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian football insider suggests Solanke is among the targets for Spurs, who are yet to present a formal bid for the 26-year-old central forward, reportedly valued at £65million by his current club.

A key player for the Cherries, Solanke was among the top scorers in the Premier League last campaign, netting 19 times in 38 appearances for the club.

Tottenham could finally bring in a natural centre-forward after deciding against replacing Harry Kane last summer, heavily relying on Son Heung-min and Richarlison’s input last season.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-08-24.