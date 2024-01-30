Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are considering a late swoop for Bournemouth star Dominic Solanke, with a potential bid of £50m.

Bournemouth have been resistant to previous approaches for Solanke, but a lucrative offer could change their stance.

Solanke's impressive form has made him one of the top-scoring Englishmen in the Premier League, attracting interest from multiple clubs, including Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a sensational late swoop for Bournemouth star Dominic Solanke. According to a report from The Sun, Ange Postecoglou's side are ready to push through a £50m plus deal before the end of the transfer window, which closes on Thursday.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable campaign for the Cherries so far this season and has attracted interest from several top sides in the league. Bournemouth have already turned down a few approaches this window and it'll take a huge bid for the club to sell their in-form man.

Spurs have already added to their attacking ranks this window, signing former Chelsea forward Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig. Despite being the third-highest goalscoring team in the league, it would appear Postecoglou is still eager to bolster his forward line.

Tottenham's pursuit of Solanke

The forward has impressed many this season

While a deal to bring the Englishman – who used to play for Liverpool – may seem unlikely, it's not impossible. The Sun claim that Bournemouth are already looking at potential replacements in the French and Belgian leagues in case a bid comes in that is too good for the club to turn down.

Despite struggling to impress with the Cherries early on, Solanke is enjoying a season to remember and currently sits near the top of the Premier League scoring charts as he looks to break into the England squad for Euro 2024. The 26-year-old's prolific form has resulted in his current employers seeking more than £50m after Arsenal have also been keeping tabs on his situation as they seek a cheaper alternative to Brentford marksman Ivan Toney.

Bournemouth are in a strong negotiating position and not under pressure to cash in if a suitor tables a bid in the coming weeks as the one-cap England international's £50,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2027. With Solanke the top-scoring Englishman in the Premier League with 12 goals, it is no surprise to see why there is so much interest, with a few other clubs keen on his signature.

The Cherries have already shown that they will resist the temptation to pocket a lucrative fee as they rejected a bid worth up to £40million during the summer, while West Ham United were also left frustrated when they headed to the Vitality Stadium with a formal approach as they looked to build on winning the Europa Conference League last season.

Top goalscorers in the Premier League this season Erling Haaland (Manchester City) 14 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 14 Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) 12 Heung-min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) 12 Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) 11 Statistics according to the Premier League (as of 30/1/2024)

Spurs aren't the only ones interested

Eddie Howe keen to be reunited with Solanke

Newcastle United have also kept close tabs on Solanke's situation; however, the club do not have the funds to land him during the remainder of the winter transfer window. Journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT earlier this month that the Cherries star is 'absolutely on a list of potential summer targets' at St James' Park.

Magpies chief executive Darren Eales has conceded that the likes of Alexander Isak, Sven Botman and Bruno Guimaraes may be sold to comply with the Premier League's financial rules, leading to question marks over whether there will be any fresh faces drafted in ahead of the February 1 deadline.

But Newcastle chief Eddie Howe, who has been forced to contend with Sandro Tonali being banned until the early stages of next season thanks to breaching betting regulations, is still scouring the market for potential reinforcements.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Bournemouth sources deny Newcastle have made an enquiry for Dominic Solanke, a player Magpies boss Eddie Howe actually signed. But Solanke is absolutely on a list of potential summer targets for Newcastle. "I don't think anything is possible in January. Bournemouth will resist a sale, and Newcastle can't afford to buy now. Solanke is also thriving and stands a chance of a place at Euro 2024 on this form. It would be risky moving and disrupting his goalscoring rhythm. I expect Newcastle, and potentially Spurs, to try for Solanke in the summer. The downside for Solanke at Newcastle is Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson both play through the middle in a 4-3-3. "Maybe Howe views Solanke as a Wilson replacement but, as long as he remains at the club, Solanke might worry about his game time or being played out of his preferred position. "He has thrived in a 4-2-3-1 at Bournemouth, leading the line, and Newcastle might actually prove a tougher team, tactically speaking, to thrive in."

Arsenal have reportedly monitoring Solanke and may enter negotiations in the upcoming weeks, as reported by the Daily Star. The club is hesitant to overspend on their primary target, Ivan Toney, with Brentford likely to demand a hefty fee to allow him to part ways, prompting Arsenal to explore alternative options.