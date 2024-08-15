Tottenham Hotspur are still considering signing another forward after Dominic Solanke’s record arrival from Bournemouth, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs show no signs of stopping in the transfer market after splashing out a club-record £65m fee for the former Cherries attacker, who signed a six-year deal last week.

According to Romano, Tottenham are expected to remain busy in the coming weeks, after finally finding a replacement for Harry Kane following his departure to Bayern Munich last year.

Solanke, who scored 19 goals in 38 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth last season, is set for a starring role in Ange Postecoglou’s squad in the Australian tactician’s second season in North London.

The 26-year-old’s arrival casts doubts over Richarlison’s long-term prospects in North London – the Brazilian’s game time may now be limited after he primarily played up front in the previous campaign.

Speaking to ESPN Brasil earlier this month, the versatile centre-forward insisted he intends to stay at Tottenham next season, despite receiving an offer to play in Saudi Arabia.

Postecoglou Eyes Another Attacker

After the club-record signing of Solanke

With options out wide including Heung-min Son, Brennan Johnson, and Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham have not ruled out signing another attacker before the transfer window shuts on August 30.

Speaking to GMS, Romano suggested he expects Spurs to be busy in the coming weeks as they consider further reinforcements to their frontline:

“Maybe something up front. Still, they signed Solanke, but maybe one more player. It's not guaranteed, but it's something that they are considering internally. I think Tottenham will still be busy in the next weeks.”

Solanke's blockbuster arrival from Bournemouth eclipsed the previous club-record fee of £63m the North London outfit paid Lyon for Tanguy Ndombele in 2019.

Such an investment suggests Spurs expect the 26-year-old to be their main man up front next season, as they aim to work their way back into the Champions League places after finishing fifth in the previous campaign.

Dominic Solanke Bournemouth Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 38 19 3 FA Cup 1 1 1 EFL Cup 3 1 0

Tottenham were top of the table in October last year but injuries hindered their progress as they eventually found themselves battling for a top-four finish with Aston Villa.

Before Solanke’s arrival, the North London outfit had a relatively quiet window, with just three arrivals in youngsters Archie Gray, Lucas Bergval and Yang Min-hyeok, while RB Leipzig attacker Timo Werner rejoined on loan.

Djed Spence ‘Expected’ to Stay at Spurs

Despite disappointing loan spells

Tottenham defender Djed Spence is set to remain at the club after impressing Ange Postecoglou in pre-season, Football Insider has reported.

The right-back, who spent the last 18 months on loan, is now expected to be given another chance in the first-team squad and an opportunity to compete for places with Pedro Porro.

Spence had disappointing loan spells with Leeds and Genoa last season, after barely featuring for Spurs since his arrival in 2022 from Middlesbrough, making just six appearances across all competitions.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-08-24.