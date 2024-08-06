Highlights Tottenham are considering Man City defender Issa Kabore in their right-back search.

Kabore spent the last season on loan at Luton Town in the Premier League.

The Burkina Faso international is among several options for Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur are considering Manchester City defender Issa Kabore in their right-back search this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs are expected to bring in competition for Pedro Porro on the right side of the defence before the transfer window shuts, amid rumours of Emerson Royal’s potential switch to AC Milan.

Tottenham are reportedly close to agreeing a deal with the Rossoneri for the Brazilian, who is now awaiting the green light to undergo a medical at San Siro.

Romano suggests that Spurs now ‘need one more player’ at right-back, despite signing versatile Leeds United starlet Archie Gray, who can operate on the right side of defence as well as in midfield.

The north London outfit have had a quiet window so far, with just three youngsters arriving as Lucas Bergvall and Min-hyuk Yang joined Gray in a white shirt.

Ange Postecoglou is yet to make significant changes to the first-team squad ahead of his second season in charge, despite rumours linking Spurs with a starting striker signing throughout the summer.

Man City Loanee ‘Appreciated’ by Spurs

Impressed at Luton Town last season

Romano, speaking exclusively to GMS, revealed that Tottenham are full of admiration for Kaboré, who spent last season on loan at Luton Town:

“Tottenham would look to fill the gap, for sure, because they have Pedro Porro, but they would need one more player. “It's true that Kabore at Manchester City, former Luton Town player, is appreciated by Tottenham. “But I’m told he is not the only option. So there are several possibilities being considered.”

Kabore impressed many with his performances in the Premier League last season during Luton’s return to the top flight, being labelled as "brilliant" by Rob Edwards, before going back to Man City at the end of his loan spell.

Reportedly valued at £12 million, the Burkina Faso international has caught the eye of several clubs around Europe, including Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Since joining Man City in 2020 from Belgian side KV Mechelen, Kabore has completed loan spells at Troyes, Marseille and Luton Town, but is yet to make a senior appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side. His performances have seen him compared to England star Kyle Walker by scout Jacek Kulig.

The 23-year-old could finally be on the move permanently from the Etihad Stadium after solid displays in the Premier League under Rob Edwards last season. Kabore made 24 appearances for Luton Town in their challenging Premier League campaign and provided two assists in 1,732 minutes of top-flight action.

Issa Kabore Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 24 Assists 2 Progressive carries per 90 3.12 Tackles per 90 2.71 Pass accuracy 70.2%

Solanke ‘Open’ to Tottenham Move

Spurs unwilling to pay his £65m clause

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke is open to joining Tottenham this summer, but Spurs are unwilling to meet his £65 million release clause, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

In the market for a new centre-forward this summer, Tottenham have explored several options so far, including Lille’s Jonathan David and Feyenoord’s Santiago Giménez.

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham hold a genuine interest in acquiring Solanke this summer, and the 26-year-old would also favour a switch to North London.

A proven Premier League goalscorer, Solanke impressed under Andoni Iraola last season, scoring 19 goals for Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-08-24.