Highlights Tottenham Hotspur open talks with Jonathan David and Dominic Solanke to address striker shortage.

David impressed with 26 goals and 9 assists, while Solanke woudl bring Premier League experience.

Spurs also eye Wolves' Pedro Neto as a potential winger addition to the squad.

Tottenham Hotspur, in an attempt to alleviate their striker woes, have ‘opened talks’ with Lille’s Jonathan David, according to CaughtOffside, who have also revealed that Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke representatives have been contacted.

Ever since the talismanic Harry Kane upped and left for Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023, in a deal that could cost the Bundesliga side a total of £100 million, the north London-based outfit have struggled to fill the ongoing void.

A plethora of names – skipper Son Heung-min, Richarlison and Brennan Johnson, most notably – were used in their solitary centre forward berth in the Englishman’s absence, but Ange Postecoglou, during his second summer at the helm, is keen to address the ongoing issue.

Tottenham Eye Moves for David and Solanke

Per CaughtOffside, Postecoglou’s north Londoners hold an interest in Lille and Canada marksman David, with contact made with those close to the 24-year-old recently. New York-born David notched an impressive return of 26 goals and nine assists across all competitions last term and could provide Spurs with a natural-born goal threat.

Previously, West Ham United were interested in the Canadian. Though, per The Sun, Julen Lopetegui’s £30 million deal for the Canadian collapsed recently after learning that his agent’s fee would be around the £10 million mark.

Bournemouth striker Solanke is also of interest to Postecoglou and his entourage, the report states, while Premier League duo Arsenal and Liverpool are also keeping tabs on the former Chelsea man’s situation.

David vs Solanke - 23/24 League Stats Statistic David Solanke Minutes 2,641 3,333 Goals 19 19 Assists 4 3 Shots per game 2.3 2.9 Key passes per game 0.9 1 Dribbles per game 0.4 1 Overall rating 7.05 7.03

Irrespective of the competition, Tottenham are willing to lodge an offer – around the £42.6 million mark – this summer with the centre forward, a once-capped England international, reportedly open to an exit this summer.

What’s enticing about a move for Solanke, 26, is his experience in the Premier League and in English football generally. However, unless would-be buyers cough up his £59.6 million release clause, the Cherries are – understandably - hesitant to sell.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Solanke is Bournemouth’s fourth-highest goal scorer of all time, having notched 77 strikes in 216 outings.

Wolves’ Pedro Neto Remains on Tottenham’s List

Valued in excess of £60 million

While a new centre forward has been earmarked as Tottenham’s priority position this summer, what with the departure of the aforementioned Kane 12 months ago, Postecoglou is also keen to add a new winger to his ranks.

Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Pedro Neto – one of the fastest Premier League players in 2023/24 – remains on their list, per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed that he is ‘highly appreciated’ by those at the north London club.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Portuguese would cost any would-be buyer an eye-catching fee north of £60 million, particularly given his Molineux contract still has three years to run.

Since arriving in the Midlands from Lazio in the summer of 2019, he has scored 14 goals and notched a further 24 assists across 135 outings in all competitions. Much of his work, however, is intangible, with his quick feet being a strong component of his game.

