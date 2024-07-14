Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing Brest defender Bradley Locko to strengthen their young squad.

Locko has qualified for the Champions League with Brest, and could offer depth at left-back for Spurs.

Spurs' focus on young talent like Locko could pave the way for success in the future.

Tottenham Hotspur could be set to add to their young contingent of players in the coming weeks, following on from the signing of youngster Archie Gray from Leeds United at the start of the month - with Brest defender Bradley Locko being linked with a move to the club.

Gray signed for Tottenham in a £40million deal in early July to get the ball rolling for Tottenham's transfer chiefs for the window, and after falling mightily close to Champions League football last season, they will want to go one better next term with a host of new additions. That has seen Locko linked after a superb campaign for Brest - and according to reports, Tottenham boast interest in the 22-year-old ahead of a potential move later on in the transfer window.

Bradley Locko is on Tottenham's Shortlist

The left-back is of interest to the north London outfit

The report by Paul O'Keefe suggests that Tottenham are considering the signing of Locko as they aim to bolster their squad in the coming weeks - with the club looking at the Frenchman as a potential left-back option.

Currently boasting Destiny Udogie as their main at left-back, the club also have Sergio Reguilon, Emerson Royal and Ben Davies as options - though with Davies typically acting as a centre-back rotation option in recent years, Emerson being linked with AC Milan and Reguilon's future so far undecided, it could well be that the north London outfit will need a new man to come in to offer depth for Udogie.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Locko has four assists in 79 Ligue 1 games throughout his career.

The report further states that there is nothing advanced in terms of talks with Brest over his potential signing, but the player is of interest to Ange Postecoglou and should some of their long-term stars leave, a deal for Locko could well be done.

Tottenham Could be Served Well by Signing Youngsters

Spurs are planning well ahead for the future

Locko has a wealth of experience in Ligue 1, having made his debut back in August 2021 as a 19-year-old for Stade Reims. Featuring for the club's first-team for 18 months, Locko joined Brest on a loan-to-buy deal for a fee of just £430,000 last summer - which has been one of the best bargain deals seen in recent years.

With Brest having qualified for the top four this season, Locko has played a key part in their first-ever qualification for the Champions League, having featured in the Ligue 1 Team of the Year - and that has seen him labelled as 'elite', being called up to the French Olympic team, alongside garnering interest from big clubs across Europe.

Bradley Locko's Ligue 1 statistics - Stade Brest squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 33 =1st Assists 3 =4th Dribbles Per Game 1.7 2nd Tackles Per Game 2.9 2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.2 6th Match rating 7.07 4th

Tottenham have evidently focused on a younger approach when it comes to recruitment under Postecoglou having signed the likes of Micky Van de Ven, Udogie, Brennan Johnson and more in his first season in north London - and Locko could be the next in that contingency after Gray's arrival.

Whilst Spurs aren't signing as many big-name players as other Champions League competitors in Aston Villa and Newcastle United amongst others, their strategy could set them up for stardom in the future - but it is up to the club to get the best out of their youngsters if that is to come to fruition.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 14-07-24.