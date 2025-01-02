Tottenham Hotspur are weighing up a move for former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori as they look to fix Ange Postecoglou's defensive problems, as per TBR Football.

The Lilywhites have run into a defensive injury curse this season, with Postecoglou's preferred first-choice centre-back duo, Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, constantly sidelined. Ben Davies and Destiny Udogie have also dealt with fitness issues, leading to summer signing Archie Gray, 18, moving into defence.

Postecoglou will be eager to use January to get Spurs' season back on track after slipping down to 11th place in the Premier League table. His men have shipped 28 goals in 19 league games, and Van de Ven and Romero's absences have been hugely problematic.

Tottenham Join The Race To Sign Tomori

The AC Milan Star Has Struggled For Game Time This Season

Graeme Bailey claims Tomori has been the subject of recent discussions at Tottenham and Newcastle United. The 27-year-old is also admired by Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford and West Ham United and could return to English football after four years in Italy.

Tomori was shining at the San Siro before this season when he lost his place in Paulo Fonseca's side. He's been considering his future with the Rossoneri after spending eight Serie A games on the bench.

However, Sergio Conceicao has replaced Fonseca and could turn to Tomori to help propel Milan back up the table. They sit eighth and have won just three of their last 10 games, in which the English centre-back has played just 11 minutes.

Fikayo Tomori Stats (Serie A 2024-25) Appearances 9 Clean Sheets 1 Interceptions Per Game 0.8 Tackles Per Game 0.9 Balls Recovered Per Game 1.9 Clearances Per Game 1.8 Ground Duels Won 1.1 (63%) Aerial Duels Won 1.7 (56%)

Spurs and the Magpies also face competition from Italian giants Napoli, who are also monitoring Tomori's situation. Juventus, too, are keeping tabs as they prepare to strengthen their defensive options for the second half of the season.

Tomori could be persuaded to return to London, where he started his career with Chelsea before spending spells on loan at Brighton, Derby County and Hull City. He made 27 senior appearances at Stamford Bridge but was sold to Milan for £25 million in June 2021, becoming 'one of the best defenders' in Italian football.

A return to the English capital could also reignite his international career, which was somewhat disrupted after heading to the San Siro. Many questioned former England manager Gareth Southgate's decision to continuously leave the pacey and aggressive centre-back out of his squads for major international competitions.

Tomori played a key role in helping Milan reach the UEFA Champions League semi-finals in 2023. This form, surprisingly, wasn't enough to convince Southgate to take the Calgary-born defender to Euro 2024. His last of five international caps was earned in a 2-0 European Championship qualifying win over Malta in November 2023.

