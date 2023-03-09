Tottenham Hotspur will try to make Antonio Conte's departure from the club as amicable as possible, journalist Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Conte is out of contract at the end of the season and Spurs have so far shown little interest in offering the Italian a fresh deal.

Tottenham Hotspur manager news - Antonio Conte

According to MailOnline, Spurs are willing to wave goodbye to manager Conte when his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

Conte joined Tottenham in 2021 and has since taken charge of over 70 matches, boasting a win rate just above 56% (Transfermarkt).

However, with his deal set to expire in June, MailOnline are reporting that the Spurs hierarchy are unwilling to offer the former Juventus chief a new contract.

It's claimed in the report that Tottenham do hold an option to extend his contract by 12 months - a clause at this point they haven't exercised.

Instead, it's expected Conte will depart Spurs at the end of the season, irrespective of how their campaign finishes.

What has Dean Jones said about Conte's departure?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones reiterated Spurs' standpoint around not offering Conte a new deal.

On the 53-year-old manager's exit, Jones said: "Exactly how it comes about we'll have to see.

"They're going to try and make the departure amicable. Obviously, Conte’s health has definitely made a difference to how Tottenham are having to view this at the moment. But the inconsistencies are there for us all to see and they just don't seem to be getting anywhere.

"Then again, starting afresh comes with its own problems there's going to be new issues that they have to deal with. So there's no easy way forward for Tottenham.”

Who might Spurs replace Conte with?

With suggestions of Conte's exit starting to gather pace, the rumour mill surrounding his replacement is already in full swing.

It's suggested in the same MailOnline report that Tottenham are interested in hiring ex-boss Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked by the club in November 2019.

Pochettino is reportedly open to making a Tottenham return, having been out of work since the summer, when he was let go by Paris Saint-Germain, despite winning Ligue 1 last season.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has emerged as a shock candidate, with The Sun reporting Tottenham are keeping tabs on the Welsh-born coach.

Despite managing less than 30 matches in the top flight so far, Spurs are said to be impressed by the job Cooper has done at Forest and do see him as a potential Conte replacement.