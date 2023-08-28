Tottenham Hotspur star Yves Bissouma has been able to reignite his career under Ange Postecoglou because of one major factor, journalist Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Bissouma has been one of the standout players for Spurs in their first three matches, with Jones tipping him to be a crucial part of Postecoglou's side this season.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Yves Bissouma

It's been some turnaround in fortunes for Postecoglou and Spurs, who just months after the circus-like dramas of the Antonio Conte era, there's a sense of calm and optimism flowing around Hotspur Way. That's because after three matches of the campaign Tottenham remain unbeaten, having drawn one and won two of their early outings.

The standout performance in that time was of course the 2-0 victory over Manchester United, but the north London outfit were able to back it up with a comfortable victory away to Bournemouth this weekend. One of the star players for Spurs during the Bournemouth win was in fact Bissouma, who assisted James Maddison's opening goal and was earning plaudits from his manager post-match.

On the 26-year-old, the Spurs boss said: “Bissouma obviously had a disappointing year last year and was looking for a new start for himself today. He was great again today.

“There were a couple of moments where he got a bit sloppy with our possession and there are still areas of his game he can improve. But he’s such a clever player and if we want to play out, that pivot position becomes really important for us. (via TNT Sports)"

And on top of that, there are suggestions that the £35 million-star could become one of Postecoglou's most dependable players this season.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Dean Jones said about Yves Bissouma and Tottenham Hotspur?

When quizzed on Bissouma's start to the season, journalist Jones revealed how refreshing it was to see a new manager improve a player who was already on the roster.

In regard to the Mali international, Jones said: “There were signs of it in preseason, particularly with Bissouma, that he would be really crucial for the way that this Postecoglou team would line up.

“Obviously you treat preseason with caution, you don't want to read too much into it, but he's taken that form into the new season and it looks like we're getting the Brighton version of Bissouma here, which is fantastic from a Tottenham point of view.

“It's lovely to see that a player can be reborn again under a change of style and a change of manager.

“It's always strange when new bosses come into a club and they find players that suit them and they discard players that just don't suit them.

“But it's really refreshing when you see somebody come back into the side and have the impact that Bissouma has been.

“Tottenham fans have been loving it. He's playing with a freedom and a freshness that has really revitalised this team.”

What's next for Tottenham Hotspur this summer?

Away from their positive start to life under Postecoglou on the pitch, there is still an expectation that a number of Spurs players will be sold before next month's deadline. Djed Spence arrived at Spurs with Bissouma last summer, but journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds United hold 'concrete interest' in the young fullback.

Meanwhile, Eric Dier has been left out of Tottenham's squad so far this season, with The Athletic reporting that Postecoglou wants rid of the England international. Whereas Giovani Lo Celso is also angling for a move away from the capital club and Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT that Real Betis are keen on the midfielder.