Tottenham defender Eric Dier will be 'central to plans going forward' for Antonio Conte, journalist Pete O'Rourke has suggested to GiveMeSport.

The 29-year-old has been a key figure for Tottenham, with Conte relying on an experienced head in the middle of his back three formation.

Tottenham contract news - Eric Dier

A report from Football Insider recently claimed that Tottenham had opened talks with Dier over a new three-year deal. The report suggests that Dier will be rewarded for his good performances so far this season,

Dier's contract is set to expire at the end of next season as it stands, as per Transfermarkt, so Tottenham have to decide whether to cash in this summer or extend his deal, in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

The England international has a wealth of experience, which is undoubtedly a huge positive for Conte in the centre of his defence.

Dier is currently earning around £85,000 a week, as per Spotrac.

What has O'Rourke said about Dier?

O'Rourke has claimed that tying Dier down to a new contract is 'a no-brainer' due to his importance in this Tottenham side.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "I think Dier has established himself as a key man in this Tottenham team right now. I think he's going to be central to plans going forward for Antonio Conte and Tottenham.

"Tying him down to a new contract is a no-brainer really, I think, for everybody involved. Dier is happy at Tottenham and Tottenham are happy with him."

Should Dier be offered a new contract at Tottenham?

The experience that Dier brings to this Tottenham side is invaluable and something many outsiders won't see the full benefit of. Leadership and experience are two qualities that you might have to be inside the dressing room to fully appreciate.

Dier has been extremely reliable this season, starting 23 Premier League games out of a possible 25, as per FBRef.

Defensively, Dier has been solid for Tottenham this season and is often the last line of defence. The 29-year-old, who signed for Tottenham for a fee of £4m as per BBC, has managed the most clearances and the most shots blocked for Spurs this season.

If a player is starting more games than every other defender and has only missed seven games through injury since the beginning of last season, it makes sense to protect his value and tie him down to a new contract.