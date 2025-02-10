Tottenham Hotspur may switch their managerial focus to a shock target in the form of Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi, according to reports - amid Ange Postecoglou's poor form in the capital seeing them slip as far down as 16th in the Premier League table in recent weeks.

Spurs' fifth-placed finish last season ensured Europa League football in north London, and they were extremely close to securing Champions League games by finishing just two points behind Aston Villa in the top-flight. But this season has been an entirely different story; injuries have wreaked havoc on their campaign, and that has seen Tottenham flounder in the bottom half of the table, alongside being knocked out of both domestic cup competitions this season.

As a result, new managers have been linked - but despite flying high in the Champions League and Serie A, a shock name has appeared in Inzaghi - who is thought to have an offer from Daniel Levy amid Postecoglou's torrid second season.

The report from Inter Live states that Inter's heavy 3-0 loss to Fiorentina on Thursday has massively put the pressure on Inzaghi, with the Italian being accused of selecting a poor starting XI in Florence alongside some questionable substitutions.

That saw the players criticised for not having enough hunger or determination to close the gap on Serie A leaders Napoli - and that means Inzaghi could be fired by the club's owners despite talk of extending his contract not so long ago after winning last season's Scudetto, with Inzaghi being dubbed a 'genius' by Thierry Henry in the process.

As a result, Tottenham could convince Inzaghi to come to the club, with Fabio Paratici - who remains an external consultant for the club despite his part in the scandal that rocked Juventus - aiming to convince Levy to focus on Inzaghi, with a rich contract and heavy influence for the Italian to stamp his mark in north London 'being readied'.

Inzaghi began his managerial career at Lazio, massively impressing with 134 wins in just 251 games at the Stadio Olimpico - including a Coppa Italia title in 2018-19. That saw him move to Inter, and with two domestic cups, a Serie A title and a Champions League runners-up medal to his name, he certainly has the credentials to make a name for himself at Tottenham.