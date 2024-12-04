Tottenham Hotspur are looking to open contract talks with Cristian Romero and have approached the Argentinian’s representatives to initiate discussions, according to TBR Football.

Spurs reportedly aim to secure their key defender for the long term and fend off growing interest from elsewhere, amid claims that Real Madrid are monitoring the 26-year-old ahead of 2025.

Tottenham are said to be stepping up efforts to extend Romero’s current deal, which runs until June 2027, and to make the ever-reliable centre-back one of the club’s top earners.

The North London outfit reportedly hope to begin talks in early 2025, while Romero’s representatives are assessing the situation amid interest from European clubs.

According to TBR Football, the World Cup winner considers Champions League football crucial to his future – Tottenham have only qualified once for the prestigious tournament in the last four seasons.

European heavyweights could fulfil Romero’s ambitions, with the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and Inter Milan listed among his admirers.

Romero has been sidelined with a toe injury since mid-November, missing two Premier League games, but could return for Thursday’s match against Bournemouth.

The 'unbelievable' 26-year-old’s absence, alongside Micky van de Ven’s, has depleted Ange Postecoglou’s squad during a challenging November schedule, with Radu Dragusin and Ben Davies filling the centre-back slots in Spurs’ last two league matches.

Romero has been a mainstay in Tottenham’s defence since joining from Atalanta in August 2022, making 111 appearances across all competitions and proving a threat in front of goal with seven hits to his name.

In addition to Romero, Spurs are expected to address their captain Heung-min Son’s contract situation soon. The South Korean forward has less than seven months remaining on his deal, and Tottenham are reportedly aiming to trigger a one-year extension clause in his contract.

Cristian Romero's Tottenham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 11 Goals 1 Pass completion % 90.2 Tackles per 90 2.34 Interceptions per 90 1.22 Minutes played 960

