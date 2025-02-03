Tottenham Hotspur could announce the signings of youngsters Luca Furnell-Gill and Dan Batty on Deadline Day, according to journalist Tom Barclay.

The Lilywhites have already secured a deal for Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel, who is set to join the north London club on loan with an option to buy.

However, the sought-after attacker may not be the only last-minute addition, with Barclay anticipating at least one announcement welcoming Furnell-Gill and Batty to the club, from Liverpool and Manchester City respectively. The journalist told his followers on X:

"In addition to Mathys Tel loan, expecting Spurs also to announce the signings of 18-year-olds Luca Furnell-Gill (CB) and Dan Batty (CM) from Liverpool and Man City respectively too tonight. Doesn't look like a second senior CB is going to happen at this stage."

According to Transfermarkt, Furnell-Gill has made five appearances in the U18 Premier League this season, scoring once, while Batty has made seven appearances in the same competition, registering two goals and three assists.

Both players look to be academy additions rather than signings for the first-team, but they nonetheless offer positive news on Deadline Day for Tottenham supporters who will likely be satisfied with their club's transfer window.

Spurs have managed to sign one of Europe's most promising young forwards in Tel, as well as centre-back Kevin Danso. As Barclay mentions, it seems Spurs won't be signing another central defender with Axel Disasi now on his way to Aston Villa.

Ange Postecoglou will be hoping those additions can improve Tottenham's form: Spurs are currently just 14th in the table with 27 points from 24 games.