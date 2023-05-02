Tottenham Hotspur not securing Champions League football could be considered as a "big negative" by managerial target Julian Nagelsmann, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Nagelsmann is on Spurs' list of Antonio Conte replacements, but Sheth believes Tottenham are still some way off convincing the German coach to take over.

Tottenham Hotspur manager news - Julian Nagelsmann

Taking over the managerial reins at Tottenham would be a sensible choice for Nagelsmann, at least that's the view according to former Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick (via The Guardian).

Having worked with Nagelsmann at RB Leipzig, Rangnick believes the 35-year-old manager would thrive at Spurs if he took over in the summer.

After being sacked by Bayern Munich earlier this year, Spurs scrambled to position themselves as a potential suitor for Nagelsmann, with reports from last month suggesting they are keen on hiring the ex-Hoffenheim chief (Sky Sports).

There had been concerns that Spurs would be beaten to Nagelsmann's services by London rivals Chelsea, who were also mooted to have shown an interest.

However, when Nagelsmann was declared as no longer in the running for the Chelsea job in mid-April, there was an expectation that Spurs would get a clean run at hiring the young manager.

That hasn't been the case so far and with Tottenham almost certain to miss out on Champions League football next season, there are growing concerns there opportunity to persuade Nagelsmann - who has managed 388 career matches - may have passed.

Regardless, there are some who still believe Spurs have a chance at hiring Nagelsmann, with the club's state-of-the-art facilities likely to be used as a selling point.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Tottenham and Nagelsmann?

When asked about Tottenham's chances of landing Nagelsmann, Sky Sports reporter Sheth admitted a world-class stadium and training ground could persuade the German to join.

On Nagelsmann, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "It's looking unlikely that they're going to get top four, so that's a big negative as far as they're concerned in that they won't be able to offer him Champions League football.

"But on the flip side, when they show players and managers around the stadium and the training ground, they can't help but be impressed.

"If they can impress Nagelsmann enough and give him plenty of reassurances about recruitment in the summer, it could be a realistic option for Tottenham to try and get Nagelsmann.”

Who else could Tottenham appoint as manager?

With a clear focus on young, hungry managers with a point to prove, instead of experienced coaches looking for quick success, Tottenham have reportedly identified Vincent Kompany as one Nagelsmann alternative.

According to The Sun, the ex-Manchester City defender is among the favourites to take over from Conte at Hotspur Way.

It comes less than 12 months since Kompany returned to England as a manager, having taken over relegated Burnley in the summer of 2022.

While he may have led the Clarets to promotion this season, Kompany is yet to complete his first full season in English football, indicating the Spurs job might be a step too far too soon for the 37-year-old.