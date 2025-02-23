Tottenham Hotspur's 4-1 win over Ipswich Town has silenced the negativity surrounding Ange Postecoglou's men but highlighted how James Maddison is no longer an undisputed starter, after the English midfielder was named on the bench for the Lilywhites' trip to Portman Road despite his winning goal against Man Utd a week earlier.

Brennan Johnson was at the double while Djed Spence and Dejan Kulusevski also found the net as Spurs made it two wins from as many games to relieve the pressure on Postecoglou. The Australian coach boldly opted against starting Maddison despite the Englishman netting the winner in a 1-0 victory over Manchester United last weekend.

Maddison had come under fire before that game, with United icon Roy Keane suggesting the 28-year-old is often overhyped. He came off the bench to assist Spence for his side's third against Ipswich, but there will be question marks over his status, and he may be looking over his shoulder ahead of a crucial summer transfer window for the North Londoners.

James Maddison Must Be Mulling Over Tottenham Future

The Spurs man is no longer a certain starter