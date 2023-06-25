Tottenham Hotspur could explore a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Max Kilman if they do not sign Clément Lenglet this summer, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Frenchman spent last season on loan at the north London club and it is believed that they are now trying to sign him from Barcelona permanently.

Tottenham transfer news — Max Kilman

At the start of the month, 90min reported that Kilman has admirers at Hotspur Way and is a target for Tottenham.

The centre-back they seem to be focusing on now, though, is Lenglet, with SPORT claiming that Spurs and Barcelona are in talks over a permanent deal.

However, if things do not work out, it looks like Tottenham could turn to Kilman, who grew up supporting their London rivals Chelsea.

According to The Athletic, £30m may be enough to get Kilman out of Molineux this transfer window.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Max Kilman and Tottenham?

Galetti says Kilman, as well as Galatasaray's Victor Nelsson, is an option for Tottenham if they cannot sign Lenglet.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Either the negotiations [for Lenglet] will end quite soon or Spurs could decide to explore other names. For example, Kilman from Wolves or Nelsson from Galatasaray."

How did Max Kilman perform last season?

Kilman was definitely one of the better players in Julen Lopetegui's squad. In fact, he was Wolves' second-highest rated footballer on WhoScored with a rating of 6.63 (minimum of five games).

The same website also shows that the 26-year-old made the most clearances (4.4) and won the most aerial duels (2.3) per match.

As per FBref, Kilman has ranked in the 95th percentile for blocks among centre-backs over the last year, so he is certainly not a bad defender.

"He’s brilliant to have around and is a brilliant professional," Conor Coady told Wolves' official website when talking about the Englishman back in 2020. "He listens to the manager. He learns off the lads who’ve been playing there [in defence] the last couple of years."

All in all, Kilman may not be the most glamorous name, but Tottenham and Ange Postecoglou could probably do a lot worse than the Wolves man.

He does not seem to be at the top of the Premier League outfit's list as they continue to work on a deal for Lenglet. But if that falls through or they want another centre-back on top of the France international, Kilman would not be a terrible option to consider.